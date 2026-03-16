Stop what you're doing, Apple fans, because the day has finally come: the AirPods Max 2 are here!

After months, even years, of speculation, the fully-fledged sequel to the original five-star AirPods Max over-ear headphones have officially landed, teasing more effective ANC, better sound and new features powered by Apple's forward-looking H2 chip.

The much-anticipated headphones house a new high dynamic range amplifier in pursuit of clearer, cleaner audio.

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Apple also promises that Spatial Audio content will sound better than ever, with "improved localisation of instruments, more accurate bass response, and more natural-sounding mids and highs".

If you want to go for the highest fidelity possible, the AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit/48 kHz lossless audio when connected to the included USB-C cable.

Noise-cancelling has been given a boost, too. Thanks to the H2 chip and revised audio algorithms, the second-gen AirPods Max promise ANC that’s "up to 1.5x more effective than the previous generation", while Transparency mode claims to sound more natural thanks to a newly optimised digital signal processing algorithm.

There are also new Apple features on the menu. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts levels of noise cancelling in response to environmental noise, while active 'Live Translation' translates conversations in real time – two features we've already seen implemented in the five-star AirPods Pro 3 earbuds.

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For voice calls, the Max 2 make use of Apple's voice isolation tech powered by the H2 chip, with the aim of emphasising human speech while effectively blocking out ambient noise from intruding on your conversations.

The second-gen cans promise up to 20 hours of listening time from one charge with noise cancelling on, matching the figures of the outgoing model.

(Image credit: Apple)

Hands-free features also aim to make the new wireless headphones more accessible on the go. A camera remote lets users take pictures or record videos by pressing the 'Digital Crown' while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad.

'Siri Interactions', conversely, allow users to respond to Siri announcements by nodding or shaking their head.

According to Apple's director of Audio Product Marketing, Eric Teski: "With the incredible performance of H2, AirPods Max are upgraded with up to 1.5x more effective ANC for the ultimate all-day listening experience. The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed, and when combined with capabilities like Personalised Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience". But then he would say that...

The Apple AirPods Max 2 will be available to order on 25th March, priced at £499 / $549, in a choice of Starlight (the gold/silver finish seen on other Apple devices), Orange, Purple or Blue colourways.

We've been anticipating the second-gen headphones for quite some time now, so to see the Max 2 arrive – at the same price as their predecessors, no less – is something of a big deal.

Will they live up to our expectations? We'll let you know once we get hold of a pair for testing.

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Read our original Apple AirPods Max review

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