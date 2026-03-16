They're here! The AirPods Max 2 have arrived, teasing improved ANC, better sound and a raft of cutting edge features

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The long wait is over!

Apple AirPods Max 2 worn on the head
(Image credit: Apple)

Stop what you're doing, Apple fans, because the day has finally come: the AirPods Max 2 are here!

After months, even years, of speculation, the fully-fledged sequel to the original five-star AirPods Max over-ear headphones have officially landed, teasing more effective ANC, better sound and new features powered by Apple's forward-looking H2 chip.

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There are also new Apple features on the menu. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts levels of noise cancelling in response to environmental noise, while active 'Live Translation' translates conversations in real time – two features we've already seen implemented in the five-star AirPods Pro 3 earbuds.

Five sets of Apple AirPods Max 2 in various colourways on a white background

(Image credit: Apple)

Hands-free features also aim to make the new wireless headphones more accessible on the go. A camera remote lets users take pictures or record videos by pressing the 'Digital Crown' while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad.

'Siri Interactions', conversely, allow users to respond to Siri announcements by nodding or shaking their head.

According to Apple's director of Audio Product Marketing, Eric Teski: "With the incredible performance of H2, AirPods Max are upgraded with up to 1.5x more effective ANC for the ultimate all-day listening experience. The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed, and when combined with capabilities like Personalised Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience". But then he would say that...

The Apple AirPods Max 2 will be available to order on 25th March, priced at £499 / $549, in a choice of Starlight (the gold/silver finish seen on other Apple devices), Orange, Purple or Blue colourways.

We've been anticipating the second-gen headphones for quite some time now, so to see the Max 2 arrive – at the same price as their predecessors, no less – is something of a big deal.

Will they live up to our expectations? We'll let you know once we get hold of a pair for testing.

MORE:

Read our original Apple AirPods Max review

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: what are the differences?

AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods 4 with ANC: which of Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds will suit you best?

How do active noise-cancelling headphones work? Are they worth it?

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

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