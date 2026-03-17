Philips has expanded its extensive Fidelio audio range with two new additions: the FA7 micro hi-fi system and the L5 over-ear wireless headphones.

Aimed at "audio enthusiasts who value both sound quality and aesthetic appeal", the new additions aim to bring Philips' signature sound to two distinct corners of the audio market.

We'll start with the Fidelio FA7, a source-and-speakers micro hi-fi system that puts us in mind of the Award-winning Denon D-M41DAB (now around £269), a system we've so often lauded for its compact footprint, effortless versatility and excellent performance.

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Like the Denon, the Philips Fidelio FA7 microsystem consists of a pair of stereo speakers alongside a main source unit, although it's set to be a fair bit pricer at €600. The system features a digital display accompanied by on-unit controls for managing volume, playback and equaliser settings.

The FA7 promises "deep bass, clear mids and sparkling highs" thanks to 120 watts of power feeding a 12.7cm glass-fibre woofer and a 25mm titanium dome tweeter.

Modern connectivity comes courtesy of wi-fi streaming via the likes of Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify and Tidal Connect, while FM, DAB+ and internet radio tuners are available alongside standard Bluetooth.

A motorised CD tray takes care of your shiny compact discs, while a USB-A input lets you plug in other audio sources. There's also a front-mounted 3.5mm headphone port if you want to get up close and personal with your tunes.

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(Image credit: Philips)

For listening on the go, Philips has also unveiled the Fidelio L5 wireless headphones, which tease an "expansive and immersive sound". They feature a set of bespoke 36mm drivers and support the hi-res LDAC Bluetooth codec, which allows you to stream up to 32-bit/96kHz files at 990kbps data transmission rates.

While LDAC is on board for higher quality wireless streaming, the Fidelio L5 also offer a wired connection to your source thanks to 3.5mm and USB-C ports.

Spatial audio is supported if you want a more immersive experience, while a grand total of five microphones are designed to offer "state of the art" active noise cancelling, including an adaptive mode which automatically adjusts to your surroundings in real time.

A trio of AI-assisted microphones aim for crystal-clear voice calls, while smart wear detection pauses music whenever your cans are removed from your head.

Philips promises that its newest over-ears are a seamless blend of comfort and design, featuring a curved ergonomic headband and deep oval ear cushions for long-lasting wearability.

The Fidelio FA7 micro hi-fi system is due to arrive in the final quarter 2026, priced at €600. The Fidelio L5 wireless headphones will follow in October 2026, priced at €200. We'll update this article when we receive further prices.

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