To mark its centenary last year, Philips announced that it will be reviving its classic Moving Sound range of products from the 1980s – think bold yellow colours, burly boomboxes, and slimline on-ear headphones to plug into your portable cassette player.

At Philips' headquarters in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, I was shown an early preview of the upcoming reimagined modern range, which features portable Bluetooth speakers (the modern boomboxes), updated on-ear headphones with wireless connectivity and a brand-new pair of true wireless earbuds.

Philips has now confirmed the final product names, specifications and prices of its modern Moving Sound range.

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The two portable Bluetooth speakers are called The Tube (MS80) and The Roller (MS60) and they both feature Bluetooth 6.0, Auracast sharing technology, IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and 24 hours of battery life.

The Tube is the bigger and more powerful of the two speakers, boasting 140W of power driving two 5-inch woofers and two 19mm tweeters, while dual passive radiators promise deep, dynamic bass.

(Image credit: Philips)

There are large physical control buttons and a colour display that shows off an animated cassette graphic – a clear nod to its '80s roots. The Tube measures 51 x 20 x 16.5cm and has a carry handle and shoulder strap to make it easy to transport. It is priced at €349.99.

The Roller (MS60), meanwhile, is an iconic '80s name and design that has been modernised for the today's listeners. It's a smaller portable speaker at 38 x 20 x 12cm, and features a built-in carry handle. It features a "true stereo acoustic architecture" with 60W of power driving a dedicated woofer, tweeter and passive radiator. A Moving Sound Bass+ technology promises powerful bass response. The Roller is priced at €179.99, with other pricing yet to be announced.

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Like The Tube, this portable Bluetooth speaker also features a colourful screen that displays the cassette animation and both models can be used as a power bank to charge your smartphone on the go. You can control both speakers using the Philips Entertainment App, too.

(Image credit: Philips)

Next up is The Ringo Duo (MS1) headphones that sport a lightweight, on-ear design and are yours for just €34.99. This classic on-ear headphone design has been updated with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, while also allowing you to listen in wired USB-C mode.

They feature 40mm drivers, and have a built-in AI microphone for clearer calls that also aim to reduce background noise. Designed for ultimate portability and comfort, the Ringo Duo headphones have an adjustable headband and come with three sets of detachable ear cushions. 26 hours of battery life is promised, too.

(Image credit: Philips)

Of course, we didn't have wireless earbuds in the '80s, but Philips' revived Moving Sound range wouldn't be complete without a set of true wireless earbuds. According to Philips, The Buds (MS3) "bring the collection fully into the modern age while maintaining the playful spirit of the original design language."

The Buds feature hybrid active noise cancellation, spatial audio, multi-point connectivity and Auracast support. Six microphones ensure "excellent" ANC ability, while three AI mics are used to ensure clear voice calls even in busy surroundings.

We are promised a total battery life of 42 hours (with ANC off) with the charging case, while a 10-minute charge will give you two hours of playback. The earbuds are IP54-rated, while various controls can be personalised using the Philips Headphones App.

The rather large, round charging case comes with a display screen, much like JBL's Tour Pro 2 smart display case, and it can also display the same cassette animation seen on the portable speakers. The Buds are competitively priced at €79.99. Other prices are TBC.

All products in Philips' new Moving Sound range are available in yellow or black finishes with neon pink accents to capture that retro '80s aesthetic. All four models will be available in Q2 of 2026 and aim to deliver the "bold spirit of the original 1980s Philips designs with a fresh mix of colour, style and modern performance."

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