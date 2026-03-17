Marshall is bringing big party speaker vibes to a smaller but still powerful form
With massive 40-hour battery life and an integrated light show
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Marshall's first party speaker, the jumbo-sized Bromley 750, clearly made its intended impact last year, as a more compact sibling has now been unveiled.
The Marshall Bromley 450 speaker aims to deliver the "same party-starting energy wherever you go", with the same burly design, integrated lighting and 'True Stereophonic' 360-degree sound as its bigger brother.
The smaller speaker packs 400 watts of Class D amplification in total, and features two 16.5cm woofers, four 5cm full-range drivers, and two 20.3cm passive radiators. With multiple drivers, Marshall promises the music "always feels close" no matter where the Bromley 450 speaker is placed.Article continues below
Measuring 36 x 26.1 x 49.2cm and weighing 12.2kg, the Bromley 450 is still on the larger side, but it's not as beastly as its 750 sibling (65.2 x 41.3 x 35.5cm and double the weight at 24kg).
Battery life between the two models is the same at over 40 hours, which Marshall claims will let you "play 800 songs back-to-back". The battery is replaceable and rechargeable, too.
For playing music, you can stream via Bluetooth or use a wired connection. The speaker sports Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast sharing technology and supports the standard SBC and AAC codecs, along with LC3. Physical audio connections include a 3.5mm auxiliary input and output, as well as RCA and USB-C inputs.
Designed to be used in the living room, at a festival or in your backyard, the Bromley 450's durable construction has a water-based PU leather wrap and a higher IP55 rating than its brother to protect it from dirt and splashes.
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A built-in handle lets you carry the speaker around to wherever the party is, although note that this model doesn't come with wheels.
There are tactile controls for selecting source, changing volume, adjusting tone controls and choosing various light modes. Like its bigger brother, the Bromley 450 also features two XLR/6.3mm combo jacks for mic and instrument inputs for DJ and karaoke sessions, and it comes in Marshall's signature black-and-brass finish.
Malcolm Kennedy, Director of Audio & Acoustics at Marshall Group, says: “With Bromley 450, our goal was to take everything we loved about the Bromley 750 and bring it into a more compact form. It delivers the same signature sound: fast, powerful bass, clean mids, and detailed highs. Thanks to our unique 360° True Stereophonic design it can always be the centre of the party, preserving the depth and atmosphere of your favourite music."
The Bromley 450 costs £550 / $800 / AU$1079 and is available to buy directly from Marshall today, while availability at select retailers will start from 31st March. By comparison, the bigger Bromley 750 is yours for a heftier £900 / $1300 / AU$1799.
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Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.
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