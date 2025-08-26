For the second time this year, Marshall is heading out into uncharted waters. Following the release of its debut soundbar, the Heston 120, the British audio brand is once again exploring uncharted territory with its first-ever party speaker, the Bromley 750.

Promising to bring "rock n’ roll acoustic prowess to the home and beyond", the jumbo-sized party speaker promises "booming sound" housed in a classic Marshall amp-inspired design, packing a total of 500 watts of amplification for powering a pair of 25cm woofers, twin 13cm mid-range drivers and four variously sized tweeters.

The chunky Bluetooth speaker also makes use of the brand's '360° True Stereophonic sound' for a more dispersed, all-encompassing soundstage, while a sonic balance toggle lets users switch between "Dynamic" mode for home listening and a punchier "Loud" setting for outdoor use.

The new model offers over 40 hours of portable playtime, while an IP54 rating should mean that it will be comfortable handling splashes of water should the party head outside.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Bromley 750 is also equipped with wheels, built-in carry handles and an exchangeable battery that doubles as a power bank, further enhancing its portable credentials.

This being a party speaker, the Bromley 750 comes with stage lighting, as well as twin 6.3mm jacks, a 35mm aux input and output, a USB-C input and an RCA input. Audio sharing tech Auracast is also onboard, allowing the Marshall to connect to multiple Auracast-ready speakers or source players more easily.

According to Marshall's Product Manager Hanna Wallner: "We designed Bromley 750 to be something you want to keep out and show off – a speaker that becomes part of your home and interior. The design is rooted in our heritage, with ‘party’ at its core. It’s bold and straightforward, with every material chosen for a reason – to both look good and withstand countless parties to come".

Available for pre-order now and on global release from 23rd September, the Marshall Bromley 750 is priced at £900 / $1300 / AU$1799.

