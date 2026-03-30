Two of JBL’s stalwart Bluetooth speakers are getting a major refresh.

The new JBL Xtreme 5 follows on from the Award-winning Xtreme 4 we tested back in the summer of 2024. The other end of the size (and price) spectrum is covered by the JBL Go 5, the box-fresh successor to the dinky five-star Go 4.

Both Bluetooth speakers tease upgraded sound and a refreshed look as part of their next-generation revamp, as well as new features and improved usability.

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The far larger of the two, the boombox-esque JBL Xtreme 5, teases 10 per cent deeper bass and louder sound than the previous generation model, with a revamped acoustic design consisting of dual tweeters and a subwoofer in pursuit of “powerful sound” and minimised distortion.

The palm-sized Go 5, meanwhile, also teases improved audio with deeper bass than its antecedent, in part thanks to a new hollow contour logo which is designed to “level up sound output and performance”.

New features are on the horizon for 2026, too. Both speakers make use of AI-powered ‘SmartEQ Mode’ which automatically optimises your sound settings for music or speech if, say, you’re listening to music and then switch over to a podcast.

The titchy JBL Go 5, meanwhile, makes use of new ‘AirTouch’ tech, which allows for stereo pairing simply by touching two Go 5 speakers together. Now that does sound clever.

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As we have seen with the Award-winning Flip 7, the two new additions to JBL's line-up grant USB-C audio for lossless playback up to 24-bit/96kHz.

(Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Xtreme 5 teases around 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, with an additional four hours courtesy of ‘Playtime Boost’, which is roughly the same as the numbers boasted by the fourth-gen model. The Go 5, conversely, promises around eight hours of playtime with an additional two hours via Playtime Boost, a small increase over its predecessor.

As is the case with pretty much all newer JBL Bluetooth speakers, the fifth-gen arrivals support Auracast Bluetooth tech, essentially allowing you to pair multiple speakers together in stereo or hook up multiple compatible JBL units, either via an on-unit button or through the provided JBL app.

On the outside, the new speakers have enjoyed something of a design refresh, with both now sporting ambient edge lighting which can be customised across multiple modes. In terms of durability, the Xtreme 5 boasts an IP68 water and dustproof rating, as does the Go 5.

According to Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at Harman: “JBL is known for its portable speakers, and we are always looking for ways to improve and evolve them. First we brought in AI Sound Boost for clearer, louder sound for less distortion in your playback, and now with the introduction of Smart EQ Mode on Xtreme 5, we continue to develop innovative ways to deliver the best possible listening experience.”

The JBL Xtreme 5 will be available in black, blue and camo finishes from April 2026, priced at £330 / €350. The JBL Go 5 will be available in seven colours from April 2026, priced at £40 / €50.

Those are the same sorts of figures for the Xtreme 5 and Go 5 as their outgoing predecessors – nice!

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