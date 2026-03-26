The new Sonos Play can do a lot. Sonos' latest is so much more than just a pure wireless speaker with Bluetooth – it's made 'smart' courtesy of its twin voice assistants, it can accompany you on your outdoor adventures thanks to its portable design and on-the-go-features, and can slot into your home's multi-room set-up thanks to its network compatibility with the wider Sonos ecosystem.

That bag of tricks is positively bulging, and while that grants the Play admirable versatility, it can make it somewhat overwhelming for new users who want to make the most of their swanky new speaker.

To help you navigate this potentially challenging road, we've listed a few handy tricks and tips so that you can be confident you're getting the most out of your shiny new Sonos Play.

Article continues below

Make your Play a multi-room marvel

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Forgive us if we're telling you what you already know, but Sonos is still somewhat synonymous with multi-room functionality. The Play may be as portable (or almost as portable) as the best Bluetooth speakers JBL has to offer, but it's very happy sitting on your desktop, your kitchen or sitting room as it slots happily into a wider Sonos system.

What perhaps need clarifying is just how to create such a set-up and which speakers will play ball with your Play. Thankfully, most newer generation wireless models can be paired up with your speaker, including the Sonos Roam 2 and the Sonos Move 2, so you can scatter a variety of models around your house depending on your needs.

Just go to the app, go to 'Settings', then and then drag speakers on the same network into your chosen grouping by clicking on 'Groups' and then 'Create Group'. Available products should then appear if they're on the same network.

That means you can use the Sonos Play as part of a more established home system. The Play will 'play' ball with the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 wireless models, or you could use a pair of Plays as surrounds with a Sonos Beam (Gen 2) or Sonos Arc soundbar for an impromptu cinema set-up.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get to grips with Bluetooth stereo pairing

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Even among a pretty extensive catalogue of impressive features, Sonos has made a big deal of the Play's ability to stereo pair quickly via Bluetooth.

You might normally associate stereo pairing with wi-fi-only connections, and you can go down the more traditional route of simply using the app to group two speakers together, but Sonos has a handy trick for when you're out on the go and/or don't have app access.

To pair two Plays together, make sure you have one speaker already paired to your source device, i.e. your smartphone. Once that's done, press the play/pause button for a few seconds on your Sonos Play (you can also use a Sonos Move 2) to group it together with the speaker that’s currently playing via Bluetooth.

You can actually group up to four supported Sonos speakers together to play the same content in sync, but we imagine most users will use the feature for forming a simple stereo set-up. Pressing the play/pause button on the Sonos product that originally formed the group will dissolve the group.

Do note that, while the Sonos Play can be grouped with the smaller Roam or Roam 2 speakers when connected to the same Sonos system over wi-fi at home, off-LAN Bluetooth grouping when away from home is only supported between Sonos Play and Move 2 models, and is not available with the Roam or Roam 2.

Ensure you're familiar with the Sonos app

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sonos app is the beating heart of any Sonos product, and that's very much the case when it comes to the Play. When a speaker can do so many things, some of which can be rather technical, you're going to struggle to get the most out of it unless you're using the official accompanying platform.

Sonos' app is reasonably self explanatory, although there are some functionalities we'd point you to in order for you to get the most out of your experience.

For a start, make sure you've got all of the requisite streaming services linked to your Sonos account. The Play offers support on its platform for the likes of Spotify Connect, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal, and linking them to your Sonos account grants easy access if, say, you want to ask your Play to "start my favourite running playlist on Spotify".

Note, however, that some services can't be linked with Sonos Voice Assistant – sadly, that currently includes Tidal. Speaking of voice assistants, we'd advise disabling the microphone entirely via the switch on the back of your speaker when you're not using voice controls, for the sake of your privacy if nothing else.

We're also aware that there are occasionally teething problems with linking your Play to the app. If that's the case for you, be aware that products relying on a wi-fi connection don't like being moved from network to network, so if your product isn't connecting or being discovered, it may already be tethered to a different provider. That's certainly something we experienced when moving our Play from the office to a domestic setting.

If that's the case, you can try resetting your device by disconnecting your speaker, turning it off, placing it back on its charging base while keeping the play/pause button pressed, then waiting for the LED to start blinking green. Once it goes green, your product should appear and you can add your Sonos to a new network.

Make sure you've got TruePlay switched on

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sonos Play makes use of 'TruePlay' technology, which, to quote its manufacturer, "measures how sound reflects off walls, furnishings and other surfaces in a room, then fine tunes your Sonos speaker to make sure it sounds great no matter where you've placed it".

In our experience, it's best to have TruePlay turned on, as our test speakers tended to sound better and, as Sonos suggests, more attuned to their surroundings, when making use of the handy tech. To do so, go to the 'Settings' menu in the app, then to 'System', then to 'Sound', and make sure TruePlay is toggled on.

It's also worth playing around with the app's custom equaliser if you want the best sound possible. That's not always the case, but sometimes it's worth tweaking those sliders depending on your environment, especially if you frequently take your Play from place to place or keep switching from indoor to outdoor use.

Make the most of your physical connections

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While the Sonos Play does a lot of its work wirelessly, physical connections are also important.

The main unit houses a USB-C charging port, from which you can juice up your speaker directly, or you can use the supplied USB-C-ended charging base upon which the whole speaker cheerfully and securely sits.

Note that while the charging dock with its USB-C cable is supplied, there’s no power adapter in the box (most brands don't include these anymore), so you’ll need to buy one separately for around £19 / $19 from Sonos if you don’t already have one.

If you're after further extras, Sonos also sells a separate adapter that adds an Ethernet port for a more solid wired internet connection, but that itself will set you back an extra £40 / $40. Or, if you want to connect a music source directly (Sonos envisions connecting a turntable on its website), you can purchase a Sonos line-in adapter (USB-C to 3.5mm) for £19 / $19.

Oh, and it's easy to miss the fact that, buried under an avalanche of tricks, functions and skills, the Play offers wired charging for your portable device, again via USB-C.

Similar to the functionalities you'll find on the JBL Charge 6 or Xtreme 4, all you need to do is plug your device in directly via a USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to Lightning cable to connect it directly to your speaker.

A very handy feature, and one of which not all Play owners seem to be aware.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Play review

I've heard Denon's new range of multi-room wireless speakers – and Sonos should be worried

Sonos Play vs Apple HomePod 2: which is right for you?

These are the best smart speakers you can buy