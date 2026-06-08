The DragonFly Copper hovers into view as AudioQuest's most powerful and efficient DAC yet

We're big fans of AudioQuest's DragonFly range of DACs / headphone amps, so a new model is cause for celebration. The DragonFly Copper claims to be AudioQuest's most powerful and efficient DAC yet, and builds on the Award-winning Red and Cobalt models.

We're promised "gradual refinements" through better parts and materials. But these refinements should add up to some sizeable gains – the new 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC / headphone amp promises twice the output power of any previous model, while the new Microchip Technology Microprocessor reduces the current draw by 25 per cent and improves supply-chain efficiency.

It also promises lower noise and distortion, and has a high-conductivity copper-plated case for improved RF-noise drainage.