iFi's high-end DAC is "a portable powerhouse" aimed at audiophiles who want "uncompromising sound"

iFi has unveiled the iDSD GR 2 portable DAC and headphone amplifier.

Acting as the spiritual successor to the brand's high-end xDSD Gryphon, the new model is, says its maker, "a portable powerhouse designed for audiophiles who wants uncompromising sound beyond the confines of the desktop".

The new iDSD GR 2 has been rebuilt from the ground up, with both internal and external developments making for a unique model. At the heart of the GR1 is a Burr-Brown PCM1795 DAC chip, designed to produce a "warm, analogue character" with "lower distortion and greater dynamic range".

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That Burr-Brown DAC is supported by 'K2HD' technology, a harmonic restoration algorithm that aims to brings recordings closer to their original intention by "reintroducing subtle detail" and restoring musical depth and tone.

(Image credit: iFi)

For physical connections side, the iDSD G2 offers digital SPDIF USB-C inputs, as well as 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone ports. If you prefer wire-free, Bluetooth streaming with aptX Lossless and LDAC codec support allows for streaming of hi-res files up to 16-bit/44kHz.

The new DAC features a new hybrid power mode, so that when the unit is connected to an external supply, it prioritises mains power. If extra power is needed, the GR 2 will use the internal battery and then switch to the external supply when the demand drops.

The GR 2 uses the iFi Nexis app, through which you can access digital filters, fine tune your listening profile, select input and access over the air updates.

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The iFi DSD GR 2 is available now, priced at £529 / $529 / €549. For context, the xDSD Gryphon launched at £599 / AU$699 (roughly $815) back in 2021.

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