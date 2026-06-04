iFi's high-end DAC is "a portable powerhouse" aimed at audiophiles who want "uncompromising sound"
iFi reveals the iDSD GR 2 DAC and headphone amp
iFi has unveiled the iDSD GR 2 portable DAC and headphone amplifier.
Acting as the spiritual successor to the brand's high-end xDSD Gryphon, the new model is, says its maker, "a portable powerhouse designed for audiophiles who wants uncompromising sound beyond the confines of the desktop".
The new iDSD GR 2 has been rebuilt from the ground up, with both internal and external developments making for a unique model. At the heart of the GR1 is a Burr-Brown PCM1795 DAC chip, designed to produce a "warm, analogue character" with "lower distortion and greater dynamic range".
That Burr-Brown DAC is supported by 'K2HD' technology, a harmonic restoration algorithm that aims to brings recordings closer to their original intention by "reintroducing subtle detail" and restoring musical depth and tone.
For physical connections side, the iDSD G2 offers digital SPDIF USB-C inputs, as well as 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone ports. If you prefer wire-free, Bluetooth streaming with aptX Lossless and LDAC codec support allows for streaming of hi-res files up to 16-bit/44kHz.
The new DAC features a new hybrid power mode, so that when the unit is connected to an external supply, it prioritises mains power. If extra power is needed, the GR 2 will use the internal battery and then switch to the external supply when the demand drops.
The GR 2 uses the iFi Nexis app, through which you can access digital filters, fine tune your listening profile, select input and access over the air updates.
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The iFi DSD GR 2 is available now, priced at £529 / $529 / €549. For context, the xDSD Gryphon launched at £599 / AU$699 (roughly $815) back in 2021.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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