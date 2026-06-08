Apple announces custom AirPods EQ options coming with iOS 27

Apple has announced iOS 27 during its WWDC26 keynote, and it comes with a major upgrade for AirPods users.

The latest version of Apple's mobile operating system comes with a revamped interface for AirPods, with a more customisable EQ interface that will allow for greater sound customisation.

Apple briefly showed the new user interface screen during its presentation; included were "recommended" and "custom" options. Below is where you'll find a graph-style interface, which allows users to specifica