This outrageously ’80s “Moving Sound” portable audio range is making a comeback

Prepare to be transported back to the 1980s. Philips is celebrating its centenary by launching a whole range of retro-inspired gear: the very yellow Moving Sound range of portable Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Of course, back in the ’80s, Philips’ Moving Sound range featured radio and CD playback, with lightweight headphones that plugged into your portable cassette player.

This reimagined modern series will be available from the second quarter of 2026 and will bring modern wireless technologies into the mix, while also reviving some iconic product names and that distinctive yellow design.

The four-strong Moving Sound range includes The Tube and The Roller Bluetooth speakers, the M55 wireless earbuds and the MS1 on-ear headphones.

The Roller is perhaps the most recognisable of the four: the modern version features 60W of power, two tweeters, two woofers, two passive radiators and a Moving Sound Bass+ system. Bluetooth 5.5, Auracast and USB playback are available, while there is a colourful display that includes a moving cassette animation for the full retro effect.

The new model has a 24-hour battery life and IP67 rating so can be used outdoors and will withstand some rainy weather, and there is a built-in handle for portable use.

The original D8007 'The Roller' still looks resplendent in yellow (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Tube is bigger and offers even greater power at 140W, with side-firing passive radiators, and while it has the same battery life as above, it can also be used as a power bank. It has the same features as The Roller, which includes a light show controllable via the Philips Entertainment App.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want retro design on your head, the MS1 lightweight on-ear headphones look just like the cans used with portable cassette players – but now feature Bluetooth connection. Each earcup houses a 40mm driver, the headband is adjustable and designed to be “grab-and-go”, and they have a built-in AI mic for clearer voice calls.

The new headphones are available in two colours – the iconic Moving Sound yellow or a black finish – and both feature pink-neon inserts for that full retro nostalgia vibe.

Finally, the MS55 wireless earbuds continue Philips' retro revival, featuring hybrid ANC, Spatial Audio, six mics for noise cancelling and clearer voice calls, as well as 48 hours of battery life with ANC switched off.

Multipoint connection, Auracast and IP54 rating are on board, and the charging case has a display for controls plus – you guessed it – a cassette animation.

All new Moving Sound products will be launched in the second quarter of 2026. We'll update you with prices as soon as we have them confirmed.

MORE:

I've spent weeks listening to five-star wired headphones. Now, going back to wireless is nearly impossible

Spotify Lossless still trails behind its hi-res streaming rivals – but that won’t matter for most people

Best over-ear headphones: wired and wireless pairs tested by our in-house experts