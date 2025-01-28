Philips' new range celebrates 100 years in audio by combining retro designs with modern versatility

Philips is celebrating 100 years of audio with the launch of a new range of audio products, called the Century. The Philips Century range consists of two all-in-one turntable speakers, a portable DAB radio, and two pairs of headphones that hint at Philips' long audio heritage across these categories.

Philips' involvement with audio dates back to the 1920 and 1930s, being instrumental in developing essential components for commercial radio, such as the Miniwatt Radio tube and the first Pentode tube in 1925, the latter of which is still used in valve amplifiers today.

Along with launching various radios, Philips has many audio firsts to its name – it launched the first personal cassette player (EL3300) in 1963 and developed the compact disc (CD) with Sony in the 1980s, along with various other video formats (VCR, LaserDisc, DVD/Blu-ray... to name a few!). In the world of radio, its first radio (called type 2501) launched in 1927/1928, while you'll find the now-familiar waves and stars logo on the compact Chapel radio from the 30s.

Today, the brand has launched The Janet – a portable radio that packs in a 2.5in full-range driver and 5 watts of output for a "warm, big and clear" sound. It features FM and DAB+ tuners, 20 radio presets and a 2.4in colour TFT display. Despite its throwback design, modern listeners are catered to thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 streaming (standard SBC and AAC codecs supported), along with 16 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The two turntable systems are called The Tine and The Stevie – yes, all products in this range have an iconic musician's first name attributed to them – and they integrate speakers and Bluetooth into the all-in-one design.

The Tina (pictured at top) is being touted as the "most powerful all-in-one, integrated turntable hi-fi system", boasting 120 watts of total power from a 2.1 system and a decidedly retro design. It features two full-range drivers and a 4-inch bass reflex woofer, and Philips says it has given plenty of "consideration to the design of the internal anti-vibration mechanism to protect the turntable from even the smallest external or internal vibration." The turntable itself has a solid aluminium diecast platter, an aluminium tonearm, adjustable counterweight and comes fitted with an Audio-Technica moving magnet cartridge that can be replaced.

FM and DAB+ tuners are built into this turntable system, which also sports USB playback, RCA line level inputs and a 6.3mm headphone port. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 with support for SBC and LC3 codecs and Auracast compatibility. You can adjust the turntable's sound with digital sound, bass and treble controls, and you can also control it with an app. Philips aims for The Tina turntable to offer "serious sound" and versatile use in a compact package.

The Stevie, meanwhile, is a sleeker design touted as a "perfect starting point" for those wanting to get into vinyl or returning to the vinyl format. This entry-level belt-drive design supports three speeds, features a replaceable Audio-Technica MM cartridge, and offers 12 watts of total power from two full range speakers. It sports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with SBC and LC3 codecs supported, and a 3.5mm audio input for connecting devices such as a portable music player. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both turntable systems can be connected via Bluetooth to compatible Bluetooth speakers, too.

(Image credit: Philips)

And finally, there are two headphone models completing the Century range. The Freddie is a pair of large over-ear wired headphones with an open-back design ideal for home use. They feature large 50mm neodymium drivers, promising to offer "wide, spacious and expansive sound". The Freddie are designed to be durable and comfortable, thanks to breathable ear cushion materials and the steel headband wrapped in double-layered cushioning. The headphones come with a 3m detachable cable.

The Ringo, on the other hand, is an ultra-portable on-ear design that would look at home plugged into a classic portable Walkman or Discman, but updated for the 21st century. Available in three colours – deep black, crystal teal and silk white – this lightweight and compact model takes that 80s portable design and adds modern wireless convenience, including Bluetooth 5.4, 20-hour battery life, multipoint connectivity, and the use of an AI mic for clear calls. You get two sets of spare ear cushions with The Ringo and they can be used with the Philips Headphones app.

All products in the Philips Century range will be available in September this year, with prices yet to be confirmed.

