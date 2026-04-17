Wharfedale's new Heritage Centre speaker will turn your Lintons into a retro home cinema system

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To go from hi-fi listening to home cinema goodness.

The Wharfedale Heritage Centre speaker on a shelving unit.
(Image credit: Wharfedale)

Wharfedale's Heritage range is – as the name suggests – a celebration of the brand's history. And now there's a centre channel to go with the pairs of stereo speakers.

The Heritage Centre will transform your Linton or Denton speakers from a stereo setup to a 3.1 or 5.1 home cinema system. It's purpose-built to work with the existing Heritage models, and designed to look right at home doing so.

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The midrange driver’s 50mm fabric dome claims to enhance vocal projection and dialogue clarity, which is exactly what you want from a centre channel. It also claims wide dispersion, with seamless transitioning across the frequency range.

Overall, the Centre promises “the same full-bodied sonic scale, richly expressive midrange and sweetly articulated high frequencies” as the rest of the Heritage Series. These models have reviewed well: the Denton scored four stars from us back in 2012, while the Linton notched up the full five stars.

The Wharfedale Heritage Centre will be available in late May for £649 (around $880 / AU$1200).

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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