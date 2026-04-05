Soundbars and soundbar systems with subwoofers and surround speakers are pretty great home cinema sound solutions. But, however well they perform, they aren’t the real deal.

To get serious home cinema sound, in a dedicated space, it is still very much the case that a full separates system has to be the way to go.

By that, we mean a (necessarily) expensive true 4K projector, backed up by a top Blu-ray player and video streamer, and a sound system comprising a hefty AV amplifier and separate loudspeakers.

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Which – who would have thought it? – is what we have for you here. This is a premium home cinema system intended for the serious enthusiast and housed as a permanent fixture in a dedicated screening room.

The one we have all been secretly yearning for, in other words.

The system

The projector

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We lead things off with the magnificent Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES). This native 4K laser projector is a worthy successor to the Award-winning XW7000ES.

Sony’s strength with its projectors has always been contrast, and the Bravia 8 is exceptional in this regard.

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It delivers stunning black depth – a rarity in the projector world – and ensures that dark scenes, such as the night sky of Gotham in The Batman, are deep and imposing, and refrain from straying into the murky grey seen on many rivals – even some at this price.

The new XR Processor, a version modified from Sony’s high-end OLED TVs, brings features such as XR Dynamic Tone Mapping and XR Deep Black to further enhance light control and detail.

Detail levels are a standout, presenting complex patterns and textures with remarkable fidelity. Colour rendition, too, is superb.

As we say in our review: “skin tones are balanced and well-judged, resulting in a lively yet not overcooked presentation across a range of pigments.

"They’re exceptionally balanced and realistic, too, while also having the necessary punch to draw the eye.

"Speaking of which, the eye at the beginning of Blade Runner 2049 features a stunning array of blues and greens, with a rich presentation that blends the colours in a smooth gradient.”

This projector is great for gamers too, with an improved 2.1 specification on both HDMI sockets. It supports 4K/120Hz signals with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and it has an impressively low input lag of 12ms.

This is truly a projector that delivers on the promise of a premium, large-screen experience.