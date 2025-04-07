Pure’s new affordable internet radio system features DAB+, Bluetooth and even a built-in CD player

British audio brand Pure Audio has added two models to its established Classic Series of internet-ready radios. Joining the established launch models from early last year – the Classic H4, Classic C-D6 and the Classic Stereo – Pure has bolstered the line with the new Classic H4i internet radio and the Classic C-D6i radio/CD player integrated system.

The Classic H4i has been "designed to complement any interior", offering "impressive audio quality" thanks to its 10-watt mono speaker. The new model comes equipped with internet radio and DAB+ and FM capabilities, as well as Bluetooth streaming alongside USB-A and aux inputs if you're not in the mood for whatever's on Classic FM or Radio 1.

The new radio boasts a 2.4-inch colour display, as well as on-unit buttons for managing your favourite presets, switching sources and setting the in-built kitchen timer, as well as twin dials for volume and command selection.

(Image credit: Pure Audio)

If you want to spend more to get more, the Classic C-D6i promises "exceptional versatility" as it brings together a host of various functionalities. Essentially an internet radio/CD player hybrid, the do-it-all unit packs dual 15-watt speakers in pursuit of "immersive sound", as well as the same DAB+ and FM radio capabilities as found in the more purist H4i above. Like the H4i, the C-D6i also offers aux and USB-A inputs alongside wireless Bluetooth streaming.

The C-D6i houses a central-mounted 2.4-inch colour display flanked by selection and volume dials. The new model features an array of on-unit control toggles including play/pause, Bluetooth pairing and CD eject buttons.

Both new additions to the Classic line are available in a black ash finish from April 10th. The H4i will cost £120, whereas the C-D6i will set you back £220 (further prices pending).

