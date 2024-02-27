Pure looks to cash in on the radio revival with its three-strong Classic series

British audio manufacturer Pure has unveiled not one but three new affordable radios. The new Classic Series comprises three new models – the Classic H4, Classic C-D6 and the Classic Stereo, each one looking to blend timeless style and charm with more modern audio connectivity options and features.

The new Classic H4, which takes influence from the popular Pure Evoke H4 DAB+ unit, is conceived as the "ultimate kitchen companion" thanks to its handy built-in kitchen timer. Boasting 10W of power and the capacity to store up to 40 presets for DAB+ and FM channels, not to mention Bluetooth connectivity, the H4 is the most diminutive and affordable model in the new Classic range.

Moving up the price scale brings us to the Pure Classic C-D6, designed as a more versatile, flexible system that (obviously) CD player functionality alongside Bluetooth, USB-A and Aux connectivity. There's also 2x15W stereo sound and a handy sleep timer if you're planning to place the C-D6 onto your bedside cabinet.

The Pure Classic C-D6 radio is conceived as an affordable, versatile audio player. (Image credit: Pure)

Last up is the Classic Stereo, the most premium and well-specced member of the family and, according to Pure, "the gateway to refined hi-fi sound wrapped in a comforting, familiar setup". The do-it-all system packs in 100W of power for an "immersive audio performance", while a choice of listening options come via standard DAB+/FM radio, internet radio, Bluetooth streaming and Spotify Connect, not to mention the capacity to play discs via a built-in CD player. For physical connections, there's a choice of USB-A, optical and aux ports to suit your needs.

The Pure Classic Stereo is only around £30-£40 cheaper than the Revo SuperConnect and the Ruark Audio R2 Mk4 respectively, two smart radio systems that bowled us over during testing last year. The market may not be heaving with competitors, but it's certainly not short on quality rivals for the Classic Stereo to compete with.

The new Classic line is available - for B2B customers now and for consumers in April - in black and walnut or white and oak finishes at the following prices:

- Pure Classic H4: £89.99

- Pure Classic C-D6 £179.99

- Pure Classic Stereo £449.99

