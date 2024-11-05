Roberts' versatile new radio blends retro looks with handy modern tech

2024 has been a decent year for the humble radio. Pure recently added to its Classic range of radios with the versatile, portable Mini, whereas Roberts' Revival Petite 2 won our hearts thanks to its stellar sound from such a compact package and, more importantly, its unbeatable cute factor.

Roberts is adding to its radio stable with a brand-new model, albeit one that's much larger than the palm-sized Petite 2. Billed as a "premium radio that fuses retro design with contemporary technology", the new Rambler Classic has been designed to slot into any room in your house, be it the kitchen, living room or home office.

The Ramble Classic packs in a full-range speaker alongside a ported bass design, aiming to deliver a "powerful, high-quality sound" housed in a striking retro aesthetic.

It's a radio with some modern smarts, too. Alongside traditional DAB, DAB+ and FM radio capabilities with 20 presets (10 for DAB and 10 for FM) granting easy access to your favourite stations, the Rambler Classic offers Bluetooth connectivity for streaming your favourite tunes directly from a smartphone or laptop. If you want to keep things physical, a handy aux input (it's not dead yet!) lets you plug in any source or MP3 player, while a 3.5mm headphone port is ideal for private listening sessions that won't annoy the neighbours.

(Image credit: Roberts)

As its name suggests, the Rambler Classic can be taken outdoors as well as moved around the home, with Roberts offering an optional BP3 battery pack that, for around £40, with furnish you with around 10 hours of playback. The stylish radio also comes with dual alarms with snooze functionality for getting you out of bed without too much of a fuss.

According to Owen Watters, Roberts' CEO: "The Classic is... a statement piece in any room, delivering a room-filling audio experience in that sleek retro 1970s design that always captivates, always complements, and always brings the perfect balance of sound and style".

The Roberts Rambler Classic will be available from November 11th in Duck Egg Blue and Navy Blue finishes, priced at £180.

