Pure adds to its Classic range of radios with the versatile, portable Mini

Audio manufacturer Pure is adding to its Classic series of affordable radios. The British brand unveiled three new models earlier this year to launch the line – the Classic H4, Classic C-D6 and the Classic Stereo – and now it has added its most portable member of the family yet: the Pure Classic Mini.

The Classic Mini is a portable radio which, according to Pure, "packs a punch" sonically, combining the form and functionality of a traditional radio with the versatility of a portable speaker, making it a strong candidate for home and outdoor use.

The new radio strives for a "rich and warm sound" with 5 watts of power behind the 6.35cm full-range driver and passive radiator, promising "crystal-clear audio" no matter the source. The Classic Mini offers traditional FM and DAB+ stations for listening to the radio as nature intended, as well as a Bluetooth 5.3 connection for streaming directly from a mobile device or laptop. The new unit also comes fitted with two equaliser options which, depending on your preference, will optimise the sound to enhance either voices or the rest of the music.

(Image credit: Pure Classic Mini)

The Classic Mini can be plugged into the mains, but it is also equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, meaning you can move it from room to room or take it out to the garden. The Mini uses USB-C for charging, too.

The Mini's colour display, accompanying buttons and dial aim for ease of operation, and you can store up to 40 presets each for FM and DAB+. The Pure radio is available in two finishes – black and walnut or white and oak – and is available now for £80.

We love a portable, versatile radio if the sound is up to scratch – just look at the five-star (and adorable) Roberts Revival Petite 2 (tested at £100). Let's hope the Pure Classic Mini can follow in the Roberts' dinky footsteps.

