Best radios 2025

Roberts Revival Petite 2
Roberts' charming, dinky radio retains its crown for another year
Ruark Audio R1S
Modern smarts in a wonderfully retro package means Ruark's tiny radio takes gold for yet another year
Ruark Audio R2 Mk4
With solid sound, wonderful looks and modern smarts the R2 Mk4 is the best radio over £400
