Best radios 2025

Best radio under £100

Roberts Revival Petite 2 internet radio in hand on garden table

Roberts Revival Petite 2

Roberts' charming, dinky radio retains its crown for another year

Best radio £100-£400

Ruark Audio R1S DAB radio on white shelf next to globe

Ruark Audio R1S

Modern smarts in a wonderfully retro package means Ruark's tiny radio takes gold for yet another year

Best radio over £400

Internet radio: Ruark R2 Mk4

Ruark Audio R2 Mk4

With solid sound, wonderful looks and modern smarts the R2 Mk4 is the best radio over £400

