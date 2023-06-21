Klipsch's new powered bookshelf speakers will play nicely with your record player

By Harry McKerrell
published

The R-40PM and R-50PM both include a phono amplifier and Bluetooth connectivity

Klipsch R 50PM
(Image credit: Future)

Premier audio manufacturer Klipsch has announced not one but two new powered speakers: the Klipsch R-40PM and the Klipsch R-50PM. Being powered speakers, both models integrate amplification directly, meaning you won’t need to hook them up to an external amplifier.

Instead, each can be plugged easily into a power outlet and then joined together using the supplied cable. Speaking of connectivity, there’s streaming via Bluetooth, as well as connection to additional sources such as a CD player, 3.5mm, optical and USB. Better yet, the R-40PM and R-50PM both come with a phono preamplifier, allowing you to connect a turntable and get your records spinning perfectly from the get-go. Convenient. 

There are some impressive numbers under the hood, too. Alongside that useful phono preamp and integrated powered amplification, both speakers house premium drivers: the R-40PM comes with a 100mm TCP woofer and a 25mm LTS aluminium tweeter, while the R-50PM has a 130mm TCP woofer and the same 25mm tweeter.

Klipsch R 40PM

(Image credit: Future)

One of the big upgrades over the previous R-41PM and R-51PM designs is enhanced bass for both of the new kids on the block, with the R-40PM capable of reaching down to 60Hz, and the 50PM able to sink even further to 55Hz. In terms of power, the R-40 supplies 70W of total system power, in comparison with the R-50’s hefty 120W. There is also a Dynamic Bass Equalizer that “optimises bass performance in real time, ensuring perfect bass regardless of the volume level.” 

To help elicit a deeper bass response, Klipsch has increased the cabinet depths of the new models. The R-40PM is 28 per cent deeper than the outgoing R-41PM, whereas the new R-50PM adds 27 per cent, and although height and width have barely changed since the previous iteration, Klipsch assures us that the new designs are perfect for space-deprived areas such as desktops and shelves.

Both models boast an upgraded, edge-to-edge proprietary Tractrix horn design for improved coverage, bandwidth, and directivity control, so you can essentially direct where and how sound presents itself within a given room. Sounds clever. 

The new powered speakers are available to purchase in the UK, with further information available at www.klipsch.com and www.henleyaudio.co.uk. Prices for the R-40PM start at £499 / €549/ $499, while the more expensive R-50PM will currently set you back £599 / €649/ $599.

Harry McKerrell
Staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He studied law and history at university before working as a freelance journalist covering TV and gaming for numerous platforms both online and in print. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or forcing himself to go long-distance running.