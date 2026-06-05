Gen Z is having more of an impact on physical sales than you might think

The resurgence of physical media is starting to sound like old news. We’ve been reporting on the artists and trends behind rising vinyl sales for almost a decade, while 2024 was, according to Music Week, the first year in more than two decades to see overall physical sales register year-on-year growth.

In the same year, a survey by Key Production showed that a greater proportion of Gen Z was listening to music in physical formats than any other age group.

Since then, physical revivals have blossomed in the strangest of places. In 2025, for instance, cassette sales rose by 200 per cent and companies such as We Are Rewind and Gadhouse released brand-new cassette players, infusing old tech with modern twists such as Bluetooth and USB-C charging.