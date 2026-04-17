We asked, you answered. For our annual Vinyl Week celebration, we went looking for the UK's best independent record shops, and we thought we would consult those in the know: you, the readers.

You did not disappoint us.

You gave us recommendations from all over the UK, including Worcestershire, Malborough, Guildford, Cardiff, Manchester and beyond.

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So whether you're looking for a new 12-inch or to pick up a bargain secondhand LP, these shops should be on your list.

The best record shops 'indie' UK

Some record stores inspire a devout following, but rarely do they contribute to a major life decision. Unless they're Kingbee Records in Chorlton, Manchester, that is.

Reader Mal Rowley describes it thus: "Fantastic shop. The holy trilogy of excellent taste, fair pricing and frequency of new stock. Been going for 30 years and not a week goes by without a find. Never stale."

They go on to add: "One of the reasons I bought a house here." We assume this is said with tongue firmly in cheek, but if it's half as good as Mal says, maybe it should start appearing as a feature on Rightmove listings.

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Reader 'jamesrfisher' says his favourite is Resident in Brighton, originally because it had the first Public Service Broadcasting album as an in-store. "Since then it has expended its vinyl selection and taken over the store next-door," he writes. "It's a Brighton institution" thanks to its "great staff" who are "all very helpful." Sounds right up our alley.

Sticking with the south coast, Clocktower Records in Bridport also gets a big thumbs up. Reader 'Tobes' writes: "Great range, friendly staff. Just ask for Roy!" And tell him we sent you.

See the gallery of record stores below:

Image 1 of 4 Clocktower Records in Bridport features a David Bowie waxwork created by one of the shop's neighbours. (Image credit: Clocktower Records) The notes above the windows at Clocktower Records are those from Bowie's song Heroes. (Image credit: Clocktower Records) Kingbee Records in Chorlton, Manchester, was praised for its curated range and fair pricing. (Image credit: Kingbee Records) Kingbee's constantly refreshed stock also earned praise. (Image credit: Kingbee Records)

Cardiff's Spillers Records – which claims to be the oldest record shop in the world – also gets a mention. Reader 'mikerees52' describes it as "a great place to shop for lots of different genres." Seeing as Robert Plant recently dropped in to receive his plaque as a Record Store Legend, we've no doubt it's a quality record shop.

Not all the shops on our list have such A-list pulling power, or such historical significance, but that doesn't make them any less worthy of inclusion. A record store is all about its stock, the community it attracts and the service it provides. And according to one reader, Ben's Collectors Records in Guildford excels in these areas.

The store is "brilliant for anything second hand, some sealed originals and hard to find vinyl and CDs," writes reader 'DaveC'. It also offers "exceptionally affordable prices" while owner Ben is "very helpful and has an amazing musical knowledge."

If customer loyalty is the true test of a record store, then Sound Knowledge in Marlborough passes with flying colours. Reader Thomas Hartwell writes that it "has been my go-to for about 30 years! Wonderful staff and they host gigs too." What more could you want?

So there you have it, some of the UK's best independent records stores, as chosen by you, the readers. If you're ever in the vicinity, make sure to pay them a visit.

Did we miss your favourite? Write in and let us know.

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