Sennheiser's headphone division is for sale

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The audio company's Swiss owner wants to offload Sennheiser's consumer hearing division

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with BT dongle
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sennheiser's headphone division could soon have a new owner.

Its current owner – Swiss hearing care company Sonova – wants to sell Sennheiser's headphone division and instead focus on its core business of hearing aids and cochlear implants, Heise online reports.

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Sonova took over Sennheiser's headphone division in 2021. The CEO at the time – Arnd Kaldowski – said it would be business as usual for Sennheiser. But now that Eric Bernard has succeeded Kaldowski as CEO, the plan looks to have changed.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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