Sennheiser's headphone division could soon have a new owner.

Its current owner – Swiss hearing care company Sonova – wants to sell Sennheiser's headphone division and instead focus on its core business of hearing aids and cochlear implants, Heise online reports.

Sennheiser has a rich history in audio. For over 80 years, it has been making audio devices like headphones, microphones and soundbars. Highlights include the world's first open-backed headphones and the HD 25 which set the standard for pro headphones.

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More recently, the HDB 630 scored five stars and elevated sound quality for premium wireless headphones, thanks in part to their handy USB dongle accessory.

Sonova took over Sennheiser's headphone division in 2021. The CEO at the time – Arnd Kaldowski – said it would be business as usual for Sennheiser. But now that Eric Bernard has succeeded Kaldowski as CEO, the plan looks to have changed.

Sonova insists it wants to find Sennheiser's consumer division "the best possible owner". But what it could mean for the business, its workforce, and its products is as yet unclear.

We've contacted Sennheiser for comment and will update this if we hear back.

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There have been a lot of acquisitions and sales in the hi-fi and home cinema world recently.

TCL is buying Sony's TV business, VerVent Audio (owner of Focal and Naim) is being bought by Belgian firm Barco, while Chinese firm Skyworth is buying Panasonic.

At the end of last year, Harman bought Masimo's audio brands (including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Marantz).

Uncertain times. Let's hope it all works out for the best for Sennheiser.

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