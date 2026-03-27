Hisense and TCL are heading down two very different paths thanks to RGB Mini LED – but I think there’s a wider issue

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Is this all-new premium panel tech? Or just another version of LCD?

A TV with two more TVs on the display reading &quot;TCL RGB Mini LED TV&quot;
(Image credit: Future)

I’ve spent the week on the continent scouting the very latest Mini LED TVs from the two biggest Chinese AV brands.

Hisense and TCL have always been arch-rivals, but their respective lineups have always been fairly closely aligned.

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That usually manifests in a lineup with a flagship and various step-down QLED TVs; take last year’s TCL C8K and Hisense U8Q, which were direct competitors at the top of each company’s respective ranges, and the C7K and U7Q Pro, which were equivalent step-down models.

However, it’s looking like that’s all changing in 2026, and it’s all thanks to the latest innovation in Mini LED panel tech.

The UR9 and UR8 boast claimed peak brightnesses of 4000 and 3500 nits, respectively, alongside Pantone-verified colours and refresh rates up to a staggering 180Hz. I think it’s fair to say that these are on the bleeding edge of backlit TVs right now.

But TCL, which I met up with in Paris for its Nxt Home event, begs to differ. It’s touting the latest generation of “traditional” QLED-equipped Mini LED as the champion.

It’s calling this technology Super Quantum Dot Mini LED – or SQD-Mini LED for short – and it brings more dimming zones and higher brightness figures to the table compared to the previous generation of Mini LED TVs we've seen.

On paper, that blows Hisense’s RGB out of the water, but the plot thickens when we look at TCL’s RM9L and RM7L. These TVs sit in a slightly confusing, somewhat vague place in TCL's lineup, and they both feature RGB Mini LED panels; TCL is even calling them "Premium RGB Mini LED TVs".

That being said, TCL doesn’t seem all that bothered by the new panel technology, and it almost seems to be launching RGB Mini LED TVs out of a sense of obligation.

You’d think that TCL, which has previously done everything in its power to offer cutting-edge Mini LED technology in its TVs, would be chomping at the bit to bring TVs with this highly anticipated panel tech to the market, and yet it’s taken the very opposite approach to Hisense.

While that was technically true for full-screen colour demo content, when it came to actually playing some proper video demo content – in this instance, a reel of Las Vegas landmarks against the night sky – the QD-OLED was clearly the best of the bunch.

This is creating quite a rift in the world of TV. One company tells me that it’s the future and should be used in pricey top-of-the-range models, whereas others tell me it’s “just another LCD TV at the end of the day”.

This inconsistency is what worries me, as it likely won’t inspire confidence in prospective TV buyers.

OLED’s position is clear; it's reserved for premium TVs at the top end of most manufacturers’ lineups, but even I’m starting to doubt whether RGB Mini LED is being touted as the new top dog, or if it's destined for mid-range models.

MORE:

Read our Hisense UR8 hands on review

As well as our TCL RM9L hands on review

Check out our picks for the best Mini LED TV

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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