Our deal experts have found the best savings on five-star earbuds, huge OLED TVs and more this week
LG, Sony and Bowers & Wilkins deliver some of the biggest discounts this week
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It's been an interesting week for deals, seeing a mix of savings on old favourites, flashy new products and more than a few What Hi-Fi? Award winners.
Our expert team of product reviewers have curated the best into the round-up below, which will have something for everyone, whether you're more into hi-fi or home cinema.
Here, then, is the full list – and we break down some of the highlights below.
Spoiled for choice? Allow us to guide you…
The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is, quite simply, the best budget DAB+/FM radio on the market at the moment. The Award winner may be dinky, but it produces a lively, engaging and punchy sound, and is at the lowest price it has ever been
The Bowers & Wilkins 606 and 607 S3 speaker package may not be cheap, but it gives you a full 5.1 setup – and a great one at that: this package is a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner that makes an incredibly strong case for ditching floorstanding speakers. We have never seen the package this cheap before!
The Sony WH-1000XM6 were long awaited, and they didn't disappoint when they arrived. Our Product of the Year headphones and go-to recommendation, the Sony over-ears boast stunning sound quality, excellent comfort, great portability, and brilliant noise-cancelling skills. Now at their best price since Black Friday.
An 83-inch OLED with 55% off? I'm sure I don't need to do much more to convince you of how good this deal is. But if you had any doubts, rest assured that the LG C5 is one of our favourite TVs with a rich, engaging picture and an uncompromising feature set.
If noise cancelling is your thing, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). Bose developed the noise-cancelling technology and is still the market leader, but these five-star earbuds also offer punchy, full-bodied sound and a secure, comfortable design.
MORE:
Our pick of the best wireless earbuds you can buy
And the best OLED TVs for all budgets
Interested in vinyl? Here are the best turntables we have tested
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
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