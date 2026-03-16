Disney+ has brought back Dolby Vision HDR for Premium subscribers

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The service dropped it last month in a patent dispute

still from Elio, a young boy with an eyepatch flies on an alien with another alien on his right hand side having fun.
(Image credit: Pixar / Walt Disney Studios)

Disney+ has started offering Dolby Vision once again in the UK and Europe after it dropped the HDR format last month. Subscribers to Disney+'s Premium tier in those regions can now watch shows and films in the format.

3D Disney+ content has also been restored to the Disney+ app on the Apple Vision Pro headset, as these are available in Dolby Vision.

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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