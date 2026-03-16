Disney+ has brought back Dolby Vision HDR for Premium subscribers
The service dropped it last month in a patent dispute
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Disney+ has started offering Dolby Vision once again in the UK and Europe after it dropped the HDR format last month. Subscribers to Disney+'s Premium tier in those regions can now watch shows and films in the format.
3D Disney+ content has also been restored to the Disney+ app on the Apple Vision Pro headset, as these are available in Dolby Vision.
Disney originally dropped Dolby Vision following a German patent dispute with US firm InterDigital.Article continues below
Disney confirmed the news to FlatpanelsHD.
"Dolby Vision and 3D support have now been restored on Disney+," it said in a statement. "As a result of a lawsuit at a German patent court, we were forced to make changes to the availability of certain advanced video formats in Germany and other markets.
"We are disappointed that this was necessary, and we share our customers' frustration. We have worked as quickly as possible to implement solutions that ensure viewers the best possible experience on their devices and subscriptions."
In order to watch content in Dolby Vision, you will need to update your Disney+ app to the latest version.
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Disney+ has three tiers: Standard and Standard with Ads only offer Full HD picture quality, while Premium has 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos audio.
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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