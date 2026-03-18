Disney+ has been added to Sky's Ultimate TV package, which can be accessed through Sky Stream or Sky Glass at no extra cost.

Sky Q customers can also access Disney+, provided they have the Sky Signature or Sky Entertainment package, and Sky Essential subscribers who have the Sky Cinema upgrade applied get access to the streaming service for free.

As is the case with Netflix, the version included with Sky TV is the 'Standard with Ads' tier, although customers can upgrade to the Premium tier for £4/month. Cinephiles will likely want to upgrade, as the Premium tier unlocks 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

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Activating the bundled Disney+ subscription is easy. There is currently an icon on the Sky OS home page prompting users to activate their new subscription, and it takes merely a few clicks to get up and running. Sky has also implemented a "get Disney+" voice command, which will also guide you towards the activation process.

But what if you already have Disney+? Existing subscribers can move their current subscription (including their watch history and profiles) over to Sky TV through a linking prompt, which is shown during the sign-up process.

Furthermore, Disney+ content will now be better integrated into the Sky OS platform. Content watched on Disney+ will now show up in the 'Continue Watching' rail for the first time on Sky Stream and Glass, and Sky Q users will notice Disney+ content in the 'Today's Top Picks' and 'Continue Watching' rails.

This is the first phase of Sky TV's streaming expansion, as HBO Max and Hayu will join Disney+ when they launch later this year.

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