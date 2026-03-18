Sky Stream and Glass customers just got a huge free upgrade free

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Here's how to activate it

Sky, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu streaming services represented side by side on a colourful background
(Image credit: Sky)

Disney+ has been added to Sky's Ultimate TV package, which can be accessed through Sky Stream or Sky Glass at no extra cost.

Sky Q customers can also access Disney+, provided they have the Sky Signature or Sky Entertainment package, and Sky Essential subscribers who have the Sky Cinema upgrade applied get access to the streaming service for free.

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Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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