Disney announces its own answer to IMAX, and it comes with a major advantage

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And The Avengers are helping to launch it

Disney Infinity Vision logo on a black background
(Image credit: Disney)

IMAX has long been the ruling standard when it comes to premium big-screen viewing experiences, but Disney is about to shake up the scene with its own answer, and it's calling in The Avengers to help launch it.

It's called Infinity Vision – like Avengers: Infinity War or Buzz Lightyear's famous catchphrase "To infinity, and beyond!" – and it basically works as a certification for premium large format (PLF) theatres to ensure audiences are getting the "biggest, brightest, and most immersive cinematic experiences".

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Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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