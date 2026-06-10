Stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 from anywhere with this £2.50 Norton VPN deal

The biggest FIFA World Cup in history is finally here. While France, Argentina, Spain, and England arrive as the favorites, this edition will feature a record 48 teams competing across 104 matches from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Naturally, with the tournament spanning more than a month, there's a good chance you could be travelling abroad for a few games – or even for the entirety of the World Cup. If that happens, you may find yourself geo-blocked from accessing your usual World Cup live streams.

That's where a VPN (virtual private network) comes in. It's a simple piece of software that makes your device appear as though it's located in a different country, allowing you to watch World Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere in the world.

To help you stay connected to every match, we've found what we believe is the best VPN deal for streaming the FIFA World Cup 2026: Norton VPN. Right now, you can get it for just £2.50 per month, and it also comes with a generous 60-day money-back guarantee.

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Use Norton VPN to unblock your usual coverage and watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup free live streams with our exclusive deal.

Can I watch the World Cup for free?

Every game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is free-to-air in several countries across the globe:

If you're from one of these countries but are currently abroad and want to watch a FIFA World Cup 2026 live stream, you can simply use a VPN. As mentioned above, Norton VPN is our #1 recommendation for streaming the World Cup.

What devices are supported by Norton VPN?

Norton VPN is available for Windows™ PC, Mac®, iOS and Android™ devices, Google TV and Apple TV. Windows support includes devices using x86/x64 and Snapdragon X (Plus and Elite)/ARM chips.

Windows™ Operating Systems

Microsoft Windows 11/10 (all versions except Windows 11/10 in S mode),

Microsoft Windows 8/8.1 (all versions),

Microsoft Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit) with Service Pack 1 (SP 1) or later.

Mac® Operating Systems

Mac running the current and previous two versions of Apple® macOS.

Android™ Operating Systems

Android running 10.0 or later. Must have Google Play app installed.

Google TV running Android TV OS 10.0 or later.

iOS Operating Systems

iPhones or iPads running the current and previous two versions of Apple® iOS.

Apple TV running the current and previous version of Apple® tvOS.

Fire OS Operating Systems

Amazon Fire TV device running Fire OS 8 and newer.

Browser extension

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge for Windows

Mozilla Firefox