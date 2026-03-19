Amazon's just confirmed a key upgrade for its Award-winning video streamer and Echo devices in the UK
The tech giant’s chatbot just got more powerful
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Like it or not, AI is being integrated across an increasing number of AV and hi-fi products. And one of the most popular, Amazon’s Alexa chatbot, is getting an upgrade.
This comes in the form of Alexa+, which will be enabled across a range of Amazon devices across the UK.
Alexa+ will be rolled out on Amazon devices, including the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Amazon claims this will add more processing power, memory, and edge-based computing with next-generation sensors” to the user experience.Article continues below
Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Echo, claims that the new version of the AI assistant has been "completely rearchitected from the ground up" and offers a "much more personalised and proactive" experience than its previous version.
It has been designed to be even chattier than its predecessor, with more appropriate intonation in an effort to make the responses feel less robotic.
The assistant can also open other apps, including Spotify and Apple Music, with plans to expand to include more platforms.
We got to see Alexa+ in action, and it is certainly impressive how the tech integrates seamlessly with a number of separate devices.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
When asking it to play music from the Echo Show 11 (essentially a smart display with Alexa+ built in) in a demo, you can tell Alexa+ to play sound from individual Echo speakers or ask it to play from all available devices in your home. That would come in handy if you are moving between rooms.
However, we notice that when it is bombarded with multiple, complicated commands, the assistant does take a little while to deliver the information.
It’s also worth noting that when we reviewed the Amazon Echo Dot Max, the smart speaker received a disappointing two-star review. While we found the Alexa integration was responsive and versatile, it ultimately was let down by its muddled sound and derivative design.
Amazon’s most recent Fire TV Stick 4K Max, on the other hand, snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award last year and impressed with its fuss-free and effective 4K HDR streaming capabilities.
Early access to Alexa+ starts from today for free, but will move to £20 a month after this window. For Prime members, however, it remains free.
You can purchase a new Echo device for immediate access and, if you already own one of the newer generations, you can sign up for an invite via Amazon’s website.
MORE:
Here's our review of Amazon Echo Dot Max
And check out our review of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
These are the best Alexa speakers
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
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