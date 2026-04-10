We have been eagerly awaiting the UK pricing of LG’s latest stream of OLEDs, and the day has finally arrived. The price tags of the C6, G6, B6, and W6 OLEDs have been unveiled, and it’s great news.

All of the models are cheaper than last year’s OLED entries across all sizes. The most premium TVs will still set you back a fair bit if you are looking to upgrade your home cinema system, but it is a welcome addition to see a slight price drop.

For the LG G6, the pricing is as follows:

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG G5 pricing LG G6 pricing 48-inch £1800 £1700 55-inch £2400 £2200 65-inch £3300 £3000 77-inch £4500 £4000 83-inch £7000 £5800 97-inch £25,000 £16,000

As you can see, the latest G6 model is coming in at a lower price than the previous LG G5 models across all sizes. That is especially prevalent with the larger screen sizes, as the eye-bogglingly big 97-inch screen is a whole £9000.

But how does the G6 actually perform? Well, lucky for you, we recently published our comprehensive review of the new OLED.

The 65-inch model scored a solid four-star review after being rigorously put through its paces in our test room. We praised its punchy picture quality and excellent gaming specifications, but colours do look slightly overcooked in a way that could leave cinephile purists feeling disappointed.

We will have to see how the other sizes perform, but its colourful performance with the 65-inch model bodes well.

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Next up, here is the pricing for the LG C6:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG C5 pricing LG C6 pricing 42-inch £1400 £1300 48-inch £1500 £1400 55-inch £1900 £1700 65-inch £2700 £2500 77-inch £3700 £3500 83-inch £5500 £4800

Once again, the step-down OLEDs' prices are lower than last year's entries.

The 77- and 83-inch versions of the C6 feature Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology for the first time, which could be the biggest C-series upgrade in years. We are yet to get these models in our test room, but we have reviewed the 65-inch entry.

It scored a glowing five-star rating, dazzling with brighter, richer and more refined picture quality. The G6 also improves upon the C5's audio performance, as voices sound a little warmer and Dolby Atmos effects are projected further away from the screen when required to create a greater sense of scale.

But what about the pricing of the LG W6, the brand's newest Wallpaper TV?

77-inch LG W6: £4700

83-inch LG W6: £6800

LG's art TV provides a store of more than 5000 regularly updated digital artworks that users can use as screensavers. It offers wireless connectivity and integrated speakers, and measures an impressive 9mm in thickness so it can sit mostly flush on your wall.

This is not LG's first Wallpaper TV, with the last iteration coming out back in 2017 in the form of the W7. It launched at a high-end price point, which made it simply unattainable for many, so it makes sense that LG has dropped the price tag for its latest art model.

We got a chance to see the W6 in action at the start of the year at CES, and although we will need to wait until we have thoroughly tested the model to deliver our verdict, we find:

"Black levels look just as deep, rich and neutral, for starters, with no obvious signs under the CES show lights of any green or magenta tinting, even if viewed from the side."

Finally, LG has also released the pricing for its B6 series:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG B5 pricing LG B6 pricing 48-inch £1400 £1300 55-inch £1700 £1500 65-inch £2500 £2300 77-inch £3500 £3000 83-inch £4500 £3600

These prices mean the B6 series can offer a genuinely affordable range of OLED TVs from the brand, which will be welcome news for those who cannot stretch to the above models.

The reason LG has been able to drop the pricing so much on an already budget range is thanks to the development of a new SE OLED panel. The majority of the cost saving has been made by removing the pricey polariser.

Without this, the B6 will likely be more reflective than current OLED models, but they should also be brighter than current budget sets, hitting something in the region of 1000 nits rather than the 600-700 nits of models such as the LG B5.

We have yet to test any of the B6 sizes, but keep your eyes peeled for our review of the budget range.

MORE:

Here is our review of the LG C6

And these are our thoughts on the LG G6

Check out the best OLED TVs we recommend