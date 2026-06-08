Moon's new 491 streaming preamp and 461 stereo power amp is a formidable combination – our first impressions left us wanting more

Moon Audio has just announced the arrival of the 491 streaming preamplifier (£5950/$6500) and 461 power amplifier (£4450/$5000). These fit into the brand’s high-end Compass Collection, alongside the excellent one-box 371 streaming amplifier we reviewed earlier in March of this year.

Given what they are, it would be easy to think that the new pairing is just the 371 split into two boxes. While the products share plenty of technology and design characteristics, it is fair to say that the 491/461 combination is far more adventurous than the integrated could ever be.

It is true to say that both the 371 and 491 use the same streaming platform. This is the well-established Mind 2 module that we’ve seen in all of Moon’s more recent streaming products, and that’s no bad thing. Our experience with the Mind 2 has invariably been good; it has proven slick in operation and impressively stable.

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The module’s feature count leaves no obvious holes with network streaming and features the Connect versions of