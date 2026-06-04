Chord Electronics teases two new power amplifiers at High End Vienna 2026, set to launch in September

Chord Electronics will be previewing two new power amplifiers at the High End Vienna 2026 show this week.

First up is the Ultima 7 power amplifier, which is a new addition to the hi-fi brand's flagship Ultima range. The Ultima 7 boasts 135W of power into 8 ohms and is designed to match the Ultima Pre 3 preamplifier in height, which is 13cm.

The new stereo power amplifier features Chord Electronics' advanced Dual Feed Forward technology that promises in "vanishingly low" distortion and "lightning-fast" transient response for excellent dynamics.

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It features the same extrovert, space-age styling as the rest of the Ultima range, which includes the Ultima Integrated and the Ultima Pre 3/Ultima 6 pairing, both of which we reviewed to five-star success.

We found the Pre 3/Ultima 6 to pairing to be a "highly analytical beast" with outstanding clarity and insight sitting alongside dynamic finesse. For context, the beefier Ultima 6 power amp offers 180W per channel into 8 ohms and has a height of 18cm, and costs £7500 / $11,260 these days.

Also being unveiled is a brand-new Blade stereo power amplifier with an ultra-slim design built specifically for the custom install market. This model features Class G (Gallium Nitrate [GaN]) amplification and incorporates Chord's Dual Feed Forward technology to elicit high power from a slimline chassis that can be rack mounted.

That's all the details we have so far, and there's no word on pricing either. Final details will be revealed when the two products officially launch in September.

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Both new amplifiers are designed by Chord Electronics founder John Franks and handmade in Kent, U.K., and we'll be able to get a first look at them during the High End Vienna show's opening day on 4th June.

Also at the show will be Chord's new Quartet upscaler, which costs £25,000 and promises to "rebuild the timing of a musical performance with a degree of faithfulness previously unattainable in the digital domain."

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