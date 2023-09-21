McIntosh's House of Sound NYC townhouse is the AV pad of our dreams

Welcome to the house of fun. Hi-fi company McIntosh has opened the doors to the House of Sound, a New York City townhouse showcasing the group's audio-visual brands in a suitably luxurious setting.

It brings together some of the group's best products, including McIntosh amplifiers, Sonus Faber speakers, Pro-Ject turntables and classic Rotel electronics. There's even a Jeep Grand Wagoneer, tricked out with the McIntosh MX1375 entertainment system.

(Image credit: Future)

But McIntosh isn't just showcasing its own products. It's also teamed up with other leading brands in their field to show off pieces by Baxter, USM, Alpange, Sony, Kaleidescape, ScreenResearch, RoonLabs, Abyss, HRS, and Audioquest.

The 11,000 square feet townhouse is located in Chelsea, NYC, and is separated into different areas like a home cinema room, an extensive vinyl library, two intimate listening rooms, two open reference listening areas, two terraces, and a rooftop. "Each space is meticulously designed to ignite a symphonic journey of uncompromising and precisely calibrated sound," according to McIntosh.

(Image credit: Future)

The townhouse features Italian furniture from luxury firm Baxter throughout, custom cabinetry by USM, an Alpine digital piano, Sony projectors, a movie player from Kaleidescape, and a screen made by ScreenResearch. Abyss Headphones are on-hand for those looking to escape into a world of their own, while the audio stands are made by HRS.

The House of Sound opens today, and is located at 357 West 17th Street, New York, NY10011.

MORE:

Check out our McIntosh MA8950 review

These are the best projectors you can buy

And the best hi-fi systems around