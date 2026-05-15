Having a garden party? We've just reviewed this five-star outdoor speaker – and it's already on sale

Planning to spend some time outside if the UK weather decides to cooperate?

Whether you're having a summer BBQ, watching the World Cup in your garden or just heading to the local park, we're sure you'll want some great music to accompany the (hopefully) sunny weather.

And JBL have your back. The American audio giant has dominated the What Hi-Fi? Awards in the wireless audio category recently, and have brought out some new models just in time for summer.

And one is already on sale – the ink is barely dry from our five-star review of the JBL Xtreme 5, but it's already down to £300 at Amazon!

Nearly ten per cent off a new release product is not too shabby – especially one as good as the JBL Xtreme 5. The Xtreme series has gained a reputation as robust, rugged speakers with clear and detailed sound, and the Xtreme 5 is no exception.

"Play Run by Stephen Fretwell, and there’s more separation around the individual elements, so you can hear what each one brings to the music," our JBL Xtreme 5 review reads.

"You can inspect around the edges of that crisply defined percussion and piano, but the whole presentation remains cohesive, and the track remains confidently knitted together with the lead vocal at the centre. It’s still a hugely musical listen and captures the slow, gentle rhythmic flow and rise and fall of the track."

An increase in power from its predecessor (the Xtreme 5 offers a claimed 130W when mains powered, 90W when running off the built-in battery) is immediately obvious, bringing a greater sense of scale and size compared to the Xtreme 4.

In short, the high volume levels will easily go loud enough to power a summer party (or annoy the neighbours, depending on your mood).

Bass weight is impressive without overpowering the rest of the track, and JBL's speaker is so clear it makes the Xtreme 4 sound hazy and cluttered in comparison.

The Xtreme 5 is a tad chunkier than its predecessor, but it comes with a carry strap that easily attaches to the floating loops. There are also light strips on the front that are perfect for parties, as is the built-in bottle opener.

When it comes to features, there's Bluetooth 6 and Auracast, the latter of which allows you to connect multiple compatible JBL speakers together. There's also lossless audio up to 24-bit/48kHz through a wired connection and Playtime Boost, which extends the battery life from 24 hours to 28 hours, though with a rather drastic impact on sound quality.

If you want one of the most powerful and best-sounding Bluetooth speakers around, then the JBL Xtreme 5 is the speaker for you. It'll handle any outdoor gathering you throw at it, and is already £30 off at Amazon.

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