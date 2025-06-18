Wall mounting your TV can be a great way to save space or create a stylish floating effect.

Some manufacturers have begun designing their TVs specifically to be wall-mounted; take the LG G-series OLEDs, for example, with their modern and sleek Zero Gap mount included in the box.

The process of installing a wall mount is fairly involved – you'll need to measure and drill holes in your wall after all – so you need to make sure you get it right.

Though, as I've found out recently, some people can, in fact, get it very, very wrong.

This all stems from Reddit. If you're not familiar with the platform, it's a forum-based social media platform that includes groups, or 'subreddits', devoted to practically every facet of human life, no matter how niche.

I use it to stay in the loop with a range of different AV and hi-fi circles, though there is one in particular that has captured my heart, and that forum is r/TVTooHigh.

This entire community is dedicated to people who have wall-mounted or positioned their TVs in unruly locations – usually above a fireplace, sometimes above a door frame, and always far too high up.

While there is an educational element to this group, with users posting their setups and asking for advice on how to fix their mistakes, users should definitely prepare to be shamed in the process.

The endearing comedic element to the forum in which users are brutally honest about each other's TV placement choices is what truly makes it my favourite online community.

However, this is all underpinned with a collective self-awareness that makes r/TVTooHigh the ultimate AV in-joke.

There is even specific terminology to diagnose users' TV placement faux pas, with a personal favourite of mine being "the tilt of guilt".

This is where a TV is mounted so high that it needs to be angled downwards to the viewing position to be usable.

I've even seen the subreddit pop up in other TV communities; for example, people showing off their freshly wall-mounted OLEDs on r/LGOLED are often subject to a sly dig from members of the r/TVTooHigh community.

Ultimately, everyone on the forum has one common goal: to make everyone's TV sit at eye level. While you should prepare to be roasted if you post a picture of your TV up in the heavens, users will also often reply with helpful tips to rectify your sins.

The middle of your TV should align with your eye line at your desired seating position; obviously, this will differ for everyone, and it's not always attainable, but that is the general rule of thumb.

If you've wall-mounted your TV a bit too high and have started to feel neck strain from staring upwards, I would highly recommend taking a look at r/TVTooHigh to get some inspiration on bringing your TV down to a more suitable height.

Or, if you're feeling brave, you could post a picture of your wall-mounting effort and have the community pass final judgement on whether your TV is just right or too high...

