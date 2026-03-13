Hisense has announced its U6 and U7 Mini LED TVs in time for the World Cup.

The firm says these models hit the "performance-to-value sweet spot". A more premium offering, the RGB MiniLED Series, will follow later in the year.

Both the U6 and U7 are aimed at those looking for big screens without big price tags.

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With sizes up to 116 inches, the U7 is built for "sports viewing and large-scale hosting", and promises "exceptional motion performance, high-impact brightness and immersive sound".

The U7 boasts Hisense's Hi-QLED MiniLED Pro tech with Full Array Local Dimming and the Hi-View AI Engine Pro. These promise vibrant, lifelike pictures with stunning contrast and clarity across all types of content. The 165Hz native refresh rate should minimise blur, and it has 50W multi-channel audio built in, with both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

The U6 range comprises the standard U6SF and U6SF Pro. Both have Hi-QLED MiniLED with Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot colour tech, AI-driven picture optimisation, integrated subwoofers with Dolby Atmos audio. Both span screen sizes from 55 inches to 100 inches.

The U7 comes running either Google TV (U7SG) or Fire TV (U7SF), while the U6 range only runs Fire TV.

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The U7 range should be available soon in the US, with prices starting at $1299 (around £980 / AU$1800). The U6 range will arrive soon after with prices still TBC.

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