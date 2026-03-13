Hisense unveils its U6 and U7 Mini LED TVs

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Three Hisense TVs (U6, U7 and U6 Pro) on a football pitch with a World Cup ball in front of them.
(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense has announced its U6 and U7 Mini LED TVs in time for the World Cup.

The firm says these models hit the "performance-to-value sweet spot". A more premium offering, the RGB MiniLED Series, will follow later in the year.

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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