Sony's new gaming headset borrows a key ingredient from the brand's high-end MDR-MV1 studio headphones

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Could this headset appease gamers and audiophiles?

Sony InZone H6 Air on a purple background
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has announced the latest additions to its InZone gaming audio lineup, and it includes a new pair of over-ear headphones that borrow some key components from another pair of audiophile-focused headphones from the brand.

The InZone H6, unlike many gaming headphones on the market today, feature an open back design with perforations in the housing to "minimise internal reflections". This should accommodate a wider and more accurate soundfield that better represents the creator's intent, with an overall boost to immersion and authenticity to your game's audio.

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Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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