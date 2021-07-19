The 2021 version of Samsung's The Wall is an 8K-toting, modular, Micro LED monster

Samsung has announced a new version of The Wall with 8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The super-size, modular Micro LED screen measures in at over 1000 inches, creating an "expansive canvas" for businesses to showcase high-quality video.

The Wall, you may remember, launched back in 2017. Samsung offers both consumer and commercial versions, but this new model appears to be the largest yet (it's almost double the size of last year's 583-inch The Wall for Business).

It's smarter, too, thanks to Samsung's latest Micro AI Processor and "deep learning' technology" which is aims to optimise every frame of video, enhancing contrast and removing noise for the purpose of upscaling any picture to 8K. There's also Micro HDR and Micro Motion tech for a "super smooth" viewing experience.

In addition, Samsung says new "Black Seal Technology blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels", thus helping to make the most of the display's 1,600 nits peak brightness.

This year’s model is supposedly "easier to install" (assuming you have a fleet a cherrypickers at your disposal) courtesy of a new wireless docking connections and a bezel-less design that shrinks the cabinet depth by 50% compared last year's model.

As for placement, the new 8K version of The Wall can be designed fit almost any surface: concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-shape. Samsung also points out that it can be configured horizontally for up to 16K resolution, when set up in a 15,360 x 2160-pixel arrangement.

Fancy brightening up your office with the crown jewel of Samsung's display line-up? The Wall 2021 is available in "select markets" – including the UK and and US – from today. There's no mention of price but 293-inch consumer version, launched in 2019, cost over $100,000 (£80,000 / AU$140,000).

And if you're wondering why we're writing about a clearly commercial display proposition, it's because this kind of modular, Micro LED technology could well be the basis of consumer TVs of the future. Fancy a display that covers an entire wall of your lounge? This could be how you get it.

