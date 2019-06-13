Samsung's The Wall Luxury TV: expandable from 73in 2K to 292in 8K

It’s been 18 months since Samsung first introduced its MicroLED modular commercial display, The Wall – and next month, the rumoured version for the home (read: mansion) will become available to buy (read: sell a kidney for).

The Wall Luxury is a 3cm-deep, wall-mounted (obviously) and customisable TV that can take various sizes, ratios and resolutions between 73in 2K and 292in 8K.

Designed to stay on permanently, either performing TV functions or occupying an Ambient Mode for displaying art or photos, The Wall Luxury’s MicroLED self-emitting diodes have a lifetime of 100,000 hours (just over 11 years, then).

A 2000-nit peak brightness and HDR support means the picture will look coherent even when the sun is shining through those ceiling-to-floor windows, while a 120Hz refresh rate is a spec in-line with the top 4K TVs. Samsung’s own Quantum Processor Flex AI picture engine works to optimise the content to the modular configuration, too.

Samsung promises to offer a rounded AV experience for it’s The Wall Luxury, having partnered with the likes of Harman Luxury Audio and Steinway Lyngdorf for the audio side of things.

Pricing for The Wall Luxury hasn't been so much as whispered in public, but we're expecting it to sit alongside Samsung's 98in Q900R, Sony's 98in Master Series Z9G and LG's 88Z9 OLED TV – all forthcoming big-screen 8K TVs – as one of the most expensive TVs in the world.

