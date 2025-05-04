I don't know how to feel about Sony's "new" 4K Blu-ray player – is it enough to keep the format alive?

Sony quietly dropped a new 4K Blu-ray player in March of this year, and it really did come out of the blue. At the time, Sony hadn't updated its Blu-ray player line-up for over five years, so I had to pinch myself upon seeing a model tagged as "new" on the company's website.

Generally speaking, the current crop of 4K Blu-ray players has begun to show their age; take Panasonic's DP-UB820EB player, for example, which still holds the top spot on our best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players list, despite it launching in 2018.

So, surely Sony's new player was the saving grace for 4K Blu-ray; a format that I've anxiously monitored since my first Adventure into AV back in 2022, titled 4K Blu-ray is on the verge of dying out, and no one seems to care. Well, it's a good sign, but not the one that I and many other people were quite hoping for.

Sony's new player, the UBP-X700/K appears to be a fairly modest update on the UBP-X700, which was also released in 2018. It looks practically identical from the outside, and there doesn't appear to be any grand statements regarding picture and sound enhancements.

If anything, the biggest news is that this new player will be dropping features, which is admittedly quite a large red flag on paper. The UBP-X700/K seems to drop wireless network functionality, meaning no streaming or screen mirroring features as found on the previous version of this player.

Understandably, I've seen plenty of reader comments on our social platforms and my news article centred on the new player, which rightfully point out that a new player with fewer features isn't a glowing indictment for the future of 4K Blu-ray.

I get it, streamlining your AV setup by having one convenient box to handle all of your disc-based and streaming needs is useful, but I have to ask... who is streaming on their Blu-ray player?

I have the Sony UBP-X700 at home hooked up to my Philips OLED907 TV, and the only things I've watched on it are Blu-rays.

In fact, I deleted the included streaming apps just a couple of weeks ago, simply because they were cluttering the home menu of my player; and that didn't take long considering it was only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and YouTube that were supported.

Most modern smart TVs include all the apps you'll need anyway, and there is plenty to be said for investing in one of the best streaming devices.

Instead, I would point to this new player feeling like a lazy repackage of an existing player above all else; an all-new player would have been preferable, so why didn't Sony give us one? My guess is that this is merely a spec bump to keep the player relevant; it has the same design, same remote and even the same name.

A new player could have breathed life into the 4K Blu-ray format, instead of merely keeping it ticking over. Admittedly, we haven't reviewed the Sony UBP-X700/K, and I'm hoping that I'll be blindsided by a serious picture and sound upgrade – but my hopes aren't sky high.

Ultimately, I'm delighted to see the 4K Blu-ray format get a vital lifeline, but I can't help feeling like the first new mainstream 4K Blu-ray player in half a decade is a bit half-hearted.

The lack of streaming credentials truly doesn't phase me, and I really don't think it should bother prospective buyers either.

That being said, it would have been nice if Sony substituted in a notable upgrade (perhaps HDR10+ support or an upgraded DAC?) to offset the loss of this feature.

