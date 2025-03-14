Sony launches its first new 4K Blu-ray player in over five years – and it's good and bad news

News
By published

We're digging a nail out of 4K Blu-ray's coffin to celebrate

Surround sound budget AV system
(Image credit: Future)

It's been a nail-biting time to be a 4K Blu-ray fan, as the players we rely on to spin our discs are beginning to show their age. Thankfully, Sony has given the format a vital lifeline, as it has just launched its first new model in over five years – a refreshed version of a five-star favourite that can be found on our best 4K Blu-ray players list.

The UBP-X700/K is an updated version of the UBP-X700, which we awarded five stars back when it was released in 2018. This new model doesn't appear to be a radical departure; it sports an almost identical design, support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and it features DTS:X and Dolby Atmos audio support. It even comes with the same remote as the original version, and it supports Bravia Centre Sync audio if you have a compatible Sony Bravia TV.

However, in some ways, this new player looks like a downgrade from the original. It's reportedly losing network functions entirely, including video streaming services, Spotify Connect, and screen mirroring. These downgrades have been reported by Japanese publication Monohika (via FlatpanelsHD), and Sony's official website also lists that the UBP-X700/K does not have wi-fi built in.

Curiously, the player still features an ethernet socket for wired network connectivity, though this could be for firmware updates rather than accessing streaming services.

While fewer features on a new model feels like a sting on paper, we're not convinced that many people relied on their Blu-ray player for streaming services; we've also seen that the network streaming apps on Blu-ray players tend to get less attention when it comes to updates compared to their respective smart TV and media streamer apps, so we're not chalking this up as a great loss.

What's looking less promising regarding this new disc player is the pricing. Officially speaking, pricing is yet to be revealed, however, the player is available in Japan now with a reportedly 25 per cent higher retail price than the original model. Will we see this price rise translate to other markets? Only time will tell, as this player is set to release this April or May, depending on the region.

MORE:

Read our full Sony UBP-X700 review

As well as our Panasonic DP-UB820EB review

4K Blu-ray is on the verge of dying out, and no one seems to care

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony UBP-X800
Sony UBP-X700
Sony UBP-X700 with the disc tray open sitting below the corner of a TV with The 5th Wave 4K Blu-ray case sitting to the right.
Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players 2025: budget to premium disc players
Panasonic DP-UB9000 review
Panasonic DP-UB9000 review
Panasonic DP-UB150EB review
Panasonic DP-UB150EB
Panasonic DP-UB450EB review
Panasonic DP-UB450EB
Latest in Blu-ray Players
Surround sound budget AV system
Sony launches its first new 4K Blu-ray player in over five years – and it's good and bad news
A stack of Blu-ray cases on a wooden shelf
Sony announces that it will officially end production of recordable Blu-ray discs in February
A still from Paramount Pictures&#039; Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal kneeling in an arena with sand running through his fingers.
Gladiator II is available to buy digitally now – but there's a better way to get it
panasonic ub820 black friday deal graphic
Ditch streaming and take ownership back this Black Friday as our favourite 4K Blu-ray player drops by $100
Panasonic DP-UB820EB
Best Blu-ray players 2024
Deadpool and Wolverine limited edition Blu-ray on a white background
Disney has announced that two of its upcoming 4K Blu-rays will include Dolby Vision – and it's good news for Marvel and Alien fans
Latest in News
Surround sound budget AV system
Sony launches its first new 4K Blu-ray player in over five years – and it's good and bad news
Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical lands on the web – but there's bad news for Mac users
Bone conduction headphones
Samsung to launch its first bone conduction headphones this summer, report says
a collection of 8 TVs on the wall, each displaying different angles of a basketball game.
Samsung has made an eight TV bundle for sports fanatics: and it's as bonkers as it sounds
Sky
Sonos’s highly anticipated Apple TV rival is reportedly off the cards “for now”
Cadillac dashboard showing an infotainment screen and Dolby Atmos music playing
Calling all in-car audio fans! Dolby Atmos with Amazon Music is rolling out to Cadillac’s entire 2026 electric vehicle line-up