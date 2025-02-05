When it comes to reviewing headphones, we're not the starry-eyed types. Each pair has to earn its rating like any other, regardless of who it's made by and what that brand has achieved in the past. Each pair is a fresh start, as far as we're concerned. In that sense, brand heritage means nothing to us.

So when we rate a certain brand of headphones, you know it's justified. Sony and Sennheiser are two such brands. Both have a solid track record of five-star models spanning in-ear and over-ear, mid-range and premium styles. Sony has also come to dominate the budget headphones market in recent years.

But which should you choose? And once you've picked a brand, which model will serve you best? Come with us as we compare what both companies have to offer...

Sony vs Sennheiser: overview

Headphones are just one weapon in both companies' electronics arsenals. Between them, they make a huge range of other devices, spanning soundbars, microphones, smartphones, cameras and TVs. Sennheiser focuses more on audio, while Sony makes most things with a plug!

Sennheiser started life making microphones for Siemens around the middle of the last century. It launched the first-ever open-backed headphones (the HD 414) in 1968, which went on to become the world's bestselling full-size headphones. With a large part of its business specialising in professional audio gear like microphones and wireless systems, Sennheiser is well-placed to trickle this tech down into its consumer devices.

Today's Sennheiser headphones lineup is massive, encompassing mass-market wired and wireless pairs as well as specialist high-end electrostatic models. Its premium consumer models include the flagship Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears and Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds (both five-star products), while it has had less success reviews-wise with its mid-range Accentum Wireless and Accentum Plus Wireless over-ears. While this article focuses primarily on wireless models, which is where the two brands go head to head, it's worth mentioning that Sennheiser does have a huge budget-spanning range of wired headphones, including the HD 660S2 overs (the latest descendants of the iconic HD 600 model) and IE200 earbuds.

Meanwhile, Sony is one of the biggest names in consumer electronics. In addition to TVs, Blu-ray players, wireless speakers, soundbars, projectors and iconic products like the Walkman and PlayStation, it has a solid headphones offering – it released its first noise-cancelling headphones in 1995, followed by its first "3-D Surround" headphones in 2011.

In recent years, Sony has dominated the wireless headphones category in the What Hi-Fi? Awards. The flagship WH-1000XM5 over-ears and WF-1000XM5 earbuds are multi-Award winners, while at the more affordable end of the market, you really can't go wrong with Sony's budget WH-CH520 over-ears and WF-C510 earbuds, and its mid-range noise-cancelling WH-CH720N over-ears and WF-C700N.

Sony also produces a handful of wired over-ear headphones, such as the MDR-Z1R , although nowhere near as many as Sennheiser.

Sony vs Sennheiser: which is better for noise cancelling?

Active noise cancellation (ANC) technology works to cancel outside sounds so that you can hear the music playing through your headphones more clearly and without interruption from your surroundings. That saves you from cranking the volume up to potentially hearing-damaging levels. It also allows you to play nothing and just sleep or focus with fewer distractions.

Sony and Sennheiser both have wireless noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds between mid-range and premium prices. Their respective ANC technologies can adjust themselves automatically depending on the level of surrounding noise. Sony calls this Adaptive Sound Control, while Sennheiser's is called simply Adaptive.

In terms of whose implementation is better, it's a close one. The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears prove very effective at cutting out outside sounds, especially towards the lower end of the frequency range. The rival Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are also very good but do let through marginally more sound. The XM5 have the edge when it comes to thwarting louder noises.

It's the same with the firms' premium wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM5 (pictured above) just pip the rivalling Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in terms of efficacy.

Sony also does ANC on the cheap, with the WF-C700N earbuds and WH-CH720N over-ears. Sennheiser does have the Accentum True Wireless earbuds with ANC, but we haven't tested this model yet. Its over-ear Accentum Wireless and Accentum Plus Wireless didn't fare so well in our reviews.

Sony vs Sennheiser: which is better for sound quality?

The big one. It's the main reason you buy a pair of headphones – so which brand's offerings sound better?

It's worth pointing out that both brands' premium wireless ANC over-ears sound excellent – which is why we awarded them five stars. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (pictured above) are clear and direct – theirs is an upfront sound with plenty of substance. They are a little more neutral than their predecessors, but the extra detail more than makes up for the slight loss of warmth. But the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a little richer and fuller in the bass, with a clearer, more transparent midrange. Their extra insight lets you hear more of the music.

You can skip down to our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless vs Sony WH-1000XM5 section for a full rundown.

With the firms' premium wireless ANC earbuds, it's an even closer-fought battle. Both sound excellent, just in different ways. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have a rich, mature presentation, with a refined treble and midrange and weighty, impactful bass. They are an engaging, enjoyable listen with a great sense of timing. While the Sony WF-1000XM5 have a more neutral, transparent sonic profile. They excel for clarity, detail and precision. They're not as rich or full as the Momentum 4 True Wireless, but they excel in other ways. A case of horses for courses.

Again, you can skip to our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5 for a full breakdown.

As for the pairs further down the price spectrum, we would have to go with Sony. Sony produces budget models under £100 / $100 / AU$150, whereas Sennheiser doesn't. And from what we've heard of the mid-range pairs, Sony wins again.

You can check out our review experts' picks of the best Sony headphones and the best Sennheiser headphones you can buy.

Sony vs Sennheiser: which is better for comfort?

Both Sony and Sennheiser know a thing or two about producing comfortable headphones and earbuds – as you'd expect from two brands that have been in the game as long as they have. In fact, there's not much to choose between them.

The over-ear Sony WH-1000XM5 exert just the right amount of clamping force and have synthetic leather on the headband and covering the memory foam earpads. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have a very similar design, with very similar comfort levels. The WH-1000XM5 are a little lighter, but it doesn't make much difference to the comfort. Both are suitable for longer wears.

For premium earbuds, though, Sennheiser wins. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 felt more stable in the ears of our testers than the larger Sony WF-1000XM5, which could feel insecure in smaller ears.

When we go further down the range, it's even Stevens once again. The over-ear Sony WH-CH720N have similar comfort levels to the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless and Accentum Plus Wireless. True, both pairs of Sennheisers only scored three stars, but that was mostly down to their uncompetitive sound quality.

Which premium wireless headphones are better?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are two of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. Our head-to-head comparison was a close-run thing: the Sennheisers thrash the Sonys for battery life, but the two are very evenly matched for comfort and features.

However, in terms of performance, the Sonys have the edge: their sound quality is a little better rounded than the Momentum 4 Wireless, and their noise cancellation that bit more effective. But it's very close. And the Sennheisers are cheaper.

Read our full breakdown: Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless vs Sony WH-1000XM5

Which premium wireless earbuds are better?

As with the premium headphones, Sony's pair launched first. But when the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 arrived on the scene, they presented a real threat to Sony's dominance.

In our head to head, we found Sennheiser's 'buds just edged it for features, while the Sony WF-1000XM5 offered the superior noise cancellation. But in terms of design and the all-important sound quality, both pairs were tied. Complicating things further, the Sennheiser buds were slightly cheaper than the Sonys – which they remain.

As we concluded in the head to head: "If clarity, resolution and transparency are at the top of your list, then go Sony. If you want bass weight, richness and a more full-bodied sound, pick the Sennheisers."

Read more: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5

Which mid-range wireless headphones are better?

We haven't actually pitted these mid-range models against each other. But going on our standalone reviews, it's clear the Award-winning Sony WH-CH720N are better value than either the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless or Accentum Plus Wireless (both of which scored a disappointing three stars).

The Sony WH-CH720N are like a cut-price XM5. They offer ANC, good build quality and even better sound at a reasonable price. Admittedly their design won't turn many heads, but the same can be said of any headphones at this modest price. And they are very practical, and comfortable with it. They offer enough features to tick all the boxes, and they sound very good too: "They imbue their musical cargo with heft and conviction, operating on the front foot in delivering an immediate, assertive sound with an emphasis on forceful, burly bass," we wrote in our review. Cue an Award.

Despite being a little pricier than the CH720N, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless aren't in the same league. They're solid and well-balanced, but their sound quality leaves a lot to be desired. They are well-organised and balanced, and fairly detailed too. But they are too restrained. "Solid and weighty they may be," we wrote in our review, "but the Accentum lack spark and rhythmic drive, preventing them from really digging into the soul and spirit of your favourite musical treats."

The same is largely true of the Accentum Plus Wireless. They're decent enough performers, but "fail to get our toes really tapping". Disappointing.

Sony vs Sennheiser: which is better value?

If you don't want to spend much, Sony makes some very good cheaper headphones in both in-ear and over-ear styles. But if you have a little more to spend, it's a much closer call between the two brands in terms of performance-per-pound.

Which is better value depends on how much you're willing (or able) to spend, and what aspects you prioritise. If it's comfortable earbuds, for example, you'll be better served by the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, whereas if it's noise-cancelling over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the better bet. Want a monster battery life? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless last a staggering 60 hours. But overall, Sony headphones are the safer bet for pure performance.

And as ever, keep an eye on the best headphone deals for price drops, as both brands' models do see some decent discounts. Happy shopping!

