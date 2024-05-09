Sennheiser's HD 600 range of audiophile headphones gets a surprise new addition

Sennheiser has been busy in 2024 and has already launched several new wireless headphones, including the five-star Momentum True Wireless 4.

At High End Munich 2024, the company has unveiled yet another new pair. The HD 620S are a new addition to Sennheiser’s much-loved HD 600 range, but instead of being open-backed, which has been the norm for this range, they are actually a closed-back design.

They use a custom-tuned 42mm driver made at Sennheiser’s transducer base in Tullamore, Ireland. The company claims a “modern, airy signature that balances honesty with deep and articulate bass.”

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

With the HD 620S, Sennheiser has attempted to isolate the listener but still maintain some of the character of open-backed headphones. They use an angled baffle for improved airflow and to mimic the behaviour of open-backed designs without the boxy sound you can get from closed-back alternatives.

The design also features a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings with a steel plate on the outside which manages internal reflections in an attempt to keep the sound signal as pure as possible.

In the box you get a storage pouch and they also come with a 3.5mm jack attached and 6.3mm adapter. An optional 4.4mm balanced cable will be released later this summer.

The Sennheiser HD 620S are available to pre-order now and start shipping on June 6th for £300 / €350.

