Jabra's premium wireless earbuds feature Dolby Head Tracking and have Bose and Sony in their sights

Jabra has unveiled its most premium pair of true wireless earbuds at IFA 2023. The new Jabra Elite 10 promise the best combination of sound quality, comfort and style that the Danish brand has yet managed for a pair of wireless earbuds, and at this level, they could prove legitimate challengers to the likes of the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Unveiled alongside the new super-tough Elite 8 Active sports buds at IFA 2023, the premium Elite 10 boast support for Dolby Atmos, but, unlike the Active pair, are equipped to handle Dolby Head Tracking. For those not familiar, Dolby's clever technology keeps listeners in the centre of their soundstage as they move their head, providing a more natural sound experience.

The Elite 10 also aim to block out surrounding noise with Jabra's advanced ANC which adjusts to what’s around you using infrasonic waves that measure the ear canal. Consequently, the premium buds will automatically switch to the highest ANC gain in noisier environments and reduce the gain in quieter ones. Clever.

(Image credit: Jabra)

The feature list doesn't stop with Dolby Atmos and Head Tracking. The Elite 10 uses six microphones for clearer voice calls, and the buds boast a six-hour battery life, which rises to 27 hours in total with the charging case. Bluetooth Multipoint for seamlessly switching between two devices is supported, as are hands-free voice assistance and easy pairing.

The Elite 10 are also Jabra’s first true wireless earbuds to offer Jabra ComfortFit technology for a natural, airy fit and less occlusion. The buds' semi-open design relieves internal ear pressure, while the soft silicon tips should provide a snug fit without wearing fatigue. An IP57 rating, meanwhile, should ensure solid protection against water and particle ingress for daily use.

According to Javier Foncillas, VP of Commercial Partnerships & Global Sales at Dolby Labs: “We share Jabra’s passion and ambition for quality, and the combination of the new hero Elite range together with Dolby’s latest audio innovations like Dolby Head Tracking and Dolby Audio are a perfect match.”

We had our initial look at the Elite 10 at Jabra's UK pre-launch event in Dolby Labs, London, as well as sneaking in a second visit for the public unveiling at IFA 2023. The Jabra Elite 10 certainly look the part, but whether they can rival the best sonic performers in the business remains to be seen (and heard).

The Jabra Elite 10 will be available in Cream, Cocoa, Titanium Black, Gloss Black and Matte Black finishes, costing £230 / $249 / €249 / AU$379.

