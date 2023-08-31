Jabra launches wireless sports buds with military-grade toughness and Dolby Atmos at IFA 2023

Wireless sports buds don’t come much tougher than Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active. Designed to be the hardiest sports earbuds on the planet (or so the brand claims), the Danish manufacturer has subjected its latest sporty buds to military-grade testing to ensure they won’t let you down no matter where you go or what you do.

Unveiled alongside the new premium Elite 10 wireless earbuds at IFA 2023, the rugged Elite 8 Active buds passed the required tests for the US Military Standard for Ruggedized Electronics, known as 810H, having been subjected to the likes of humidity, high altitude, extreme temperatures and heavy rain. Thanks to that IP68 rating, the new sporty in-ears are fully watertight when submerged up to 1.5m, as well as fully dust-tight to avoid ingress of small particles.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In terms of sound, Jabra assures us that the Elite 8 Active don’t sacrifice their sonic chops for the sake of being hardy and durable. Made for music as well as a workout pair, the Elite 8 support Dolby Atmos for spatial audio playback.

Adaptive ANC, meanwhile, automatically optimises the noise-cancelling performance of your wireless buds depending on the surrounding environment. When it’s loud and blustery outside, Jabra’s wind-neutralising "HearThrough" technology muffles any wind interference without blocking out traffic, hopefully ensuring safety without compromising on decent sound.

The Elite 8 Active are fitted with six-mic call technology and a wind noise-protecting mesh to ensure voice calls are as clear as they can be. Battery life is decent: you get up to eight hours of playback from the buds, which extends to around 32 hours with the included charging case. Google Assistant, Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint are all supported, too.

We got our first look at the new Elite 8 Active at a pre-launch event in London as well as during the public unveiling at IFA 2023, and while we couldn't subject the Elite 8 Active to quite the same stresses as the military tests offered, they certainly seemed well-made to our eyes.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are available in Caramel, Navy, Black and Dark Grey finishes, and will cost £200 / $199 / €199 / AU$329.

MORE:

IFA 2023: news, highlights and all the key launches from Europe's biggest tech show

Jabra's premium wireless earbuds feature Dolby Head Tracking and have Bose and Sony in their sights

Here's our guide to the best sports headphones you can buy