Japanese hi-fi brand TEAC is expanding its Reference 500 series with the addition of a CD transport, the TEAC PD-507T.

It joins the UD-507 DAC/preamplifier, the AP-507 power amplifier and HA-507 headphone amp in this line-up of premium-made, meticulously engineered hi-fi separate electronics from a brand with respectable pedigree.

The PD-507T transport focuses solely on the CD mechanism and CD playback aspect, and needs to be connected to a separate DAC – such as the matching UD-507 DAC – to convert the digital files into analogue signals to feed into the amplifier.

(Image credit: TEAC)

The PD-507T features TEAC's proprietary CD-transport mechanism. This is manufactured in-house, and is designed to deliver “uncompromising reference-grade CD playback”. We are big fans of TEAC's five-star VRDS-701 CD player (£2499 / $3799), which uses the more premium VRDS transport mechanism to superb results.

TEAC says both the electrical circuit and the mechanical construction have been “fine-tuned” in this new CD transport to deliver a better sound quality than previous models.

This PS-507T uses the brand's long-standing CD-5020A transport, which has been used in broadcast applications successfully, says TEAC.

The main advantages of this transport is its rugged and reliable nature – an important aspect for the all-important CD mechanism's daily use and longevity. In the PD-507T, TEAC has used custom parts and a “specially designed drive circuit” that aim to deliver a more “refined” sound than before.

The transport mechanism has a semi-floating mounting architecture and the unit itself has a semi-floating top panel – both of which aim to provide a more open soundstage and tonality.

The PD-507T plays audio CD, CD-R and CR-RW formats, and has two digital outputs – one coaxial, one optical. There are separate power supplies going into each clock and digital output; you can also entirely turn off unused digital outputs to ensure a purer audio signal is being sent to the rest of your system.

As an upgrade path, there is the option to add on an external outboard 10MHz master clock generator – such as the CG-10M-X recommend by the brand – to offer “extremely accurate” clock signals to a DAC for even better sound quality.

(Image credit: TEAC)

Visually, the PD-507T features an amber-coloured OLED display to match its fellow Reference 500 series components. The unit is available in silver and black finishes. There are on-unit playback controls, a physical power toggle switch, and it comes with a remote control handset.

The TEAC PD-507T CD transport is priced at £1299 / $1700 / €1299 and will be available to buy in Q4 of 2025. TEAC says the PD-507T can be added to any high-quality system that already has a good-quality DAC and digital inputs, but naturally says it is compatible with the brand's matching UD-507 DAC, which costs $2099 / £1583 approx.

