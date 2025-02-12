TEAC's premium power amplifier boasts high performance and flexible modes from a letter-sized footprint

TEAC has expanded its Reference 500 series with another hi-fi component, the AP-507 power amplifier. It follows the HA-507 analogue headphone amp/preamplifier and UD-507 DAC/preamp that launched in recent months.

The TEAC AP-507 joins this premium series that aims to deliver high-quality performance from compact products that are roughly the size of an A4 piece of paper. At its heart lies a new-generation Hypex NCOREx power amplifier module that has been custom-tuned by TEAC's engineers to their specifications and high performance standards. The stereo power amp features a fully balanced circuit and boasts TEAC's proprietary 'dual-mono buffer amplifier' that offers low distortion, high efficiency and ultra-linear performance from the amplifier.

TEAC says the AP-507 helps to "reproduce music with remarkable fidelity, capturing every nuance and detail of the original recording."

(Image credit: TEAC)

Around the back, you'll find XLR and RCA analogue inputs, while the front panel is adorned by a rather lovely illuminated (and dimmable) display of twin UV meters. The AP-507 unit itself has a 2.8mm thick semi-floating aluminium top plate, a robust chassis and a three-point foot system to minimise vibrations reaching the circuitry and affecting performance.

The power amplifier is flexible in its use, with stereo, bi-amp and BTL (Bridge Tied Load) mono modes, depending on your audio set up at home. It delivers a claimed power output of 70 watts per channel at 8 ohms (at 1 per cent total harmonic distortion), and 230 watts at 8 ohms in BTL mono mode – the latter being a mode where both amp channels are combined to drive a single speaker, increasing the power output. Its letter-sized footprint makes it ideal for hi-fi fans short on space, but it can also be used to power an AV surround sound system in BTL mode, says TEAC.

(Image credit: TEAC)

Visually and sonically, the AP-507 will match the rest of the 500 series, which can even be stacked on top of one another for a neat and tidy – and rather premium – hi-fi system.

The TEAC AP-507 power amplifier is available in black or silver finishes and will cost £1899 / $2199 / €1899 when it goes on sale in spring 2025.

