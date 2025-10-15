It's now or never – We Are Rewind's Elvis cassette player is limited to 1957 units

We Are Rewind has unveiled one of its most collectable releases yet, and it'll have Elvis fans all shook up.

The limited-edition portable cassette player pays homage to Elvis Presley's iconic 1968 Comeback Special, bringing together retro aesthetics and modern connectivity in a package limited to 1957 units worldwide.

The number is a direct nod to 1957, the year Elvis' Christmas Album first hit shelves. The record went on to become one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, featuring classics such as Silent Night, Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me), and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

The design itself is a hunka hunka burning love letter to the giant red Elvis light bulb sign that featured during the live performance of If I Can Dream in Elvis's legendary '68 Comeback Special.

We Are Rewind has translated this into a matte black finish accented with gold detailing, housed in packaging complete with archival imagery and a gold-foil stamp of Elvis's silhouette.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

Bundled with the player is an exclusive cassette reissue of Elvis' Christmas Album, specially remastered for this release. It's a fitting pairing for a box set launching just ahead of the festive season.

Under the hood, the Elvis edition is based on We Are Rewind's popular WE-001 player, which means you're getting more than just nostalgic looks.

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity lets you pair it with wireless headphones or speakers, while a 3.5mm headphone jack caters to those preferring a wired connection. There's also a 3.5mm line-in for recording your own mixtapes (or voice recordings with a compatible microphone).

The built-in rechargeable battery promises up to 12 hours of playback, and you'll find all the expected transport controls – play, pause, forward and rewind. We Are Rewind claims the player delivers high-fidelity sound reproduction optimised specifically for cassette playback.

At $199 / €179 (Australian release and pricing TBC), pre-orders are open exclusively through We Are Rewind's website.

