As live gigs become more ambitious to stage and expensive to attend, TV coverage is ramping up, meaning it could be time to give your home cinema a musical makeover instead.

MTV has returned to its roots with 24/7 music videos this week, the BBC and Sky Arts deliver wall-to-wall festival coverage, concerts can be downloaded in exceptional quality, and streaming giants are increasingly broadcasting artist tours and documentaries.

The music content we can now stream at home has evolved far beyond, and deserves far better than, basic TV speakers. It has created new demands for your home cinema setup, and positively demands an upgrade to a versatile all-in-one music system, or active stereo speakers with an HDMI eARC input.

Turning to TV

KEF LSX II all-in-one wireless speaker system connected to TV (Image credit: James Day)

The catalyst for all this excellent content isn't nostalgia – it's economics. As anyone scrambling for Oasis tickets will tell you, concert tickets have become prohibitively expensive, while shows sell out instantly, only to reappear on extortionate reseller sites.



Jamie Tagg, Festival Director of Mighty Hoopla, reveals the harsh reality: “Our talent budget has well over doubled, if not even tripled, in the last few years. And that's for a whole host of reasons. Not only is top talent huge now, the numbers are just insane.”

“The market is so different to 10 or 15 years ago when touring was part of your campaign. Now it is your main driver of income, and we all want exclusivity on our lineups – so I’ve got to pay for that.”



Tagg also cites increasing customer expectations for the ticket price – bountiful hand sanitiser, glamping-style flushing toilets, and gourmet food choices. It’s an economic reality that has priced out countless music fans.

Matt Kaplan, UK & EU Director at ethical ticket reseller Tixel, which caps prices at 20 per cent above face value, says 90 per cent of its users are late buyers trying to bag a bargain. But if they can’t get one, music television can be the next best thing.

“I don’t think there’s ever going to be a substitute for the religious experience of going to the show. But if that’s supplemented by digital or virtual experiences for those who couldn’t be there or want to relive it, then that’s a good thing.



“Ultimately, shows have a certain capacity, and high-demand events are going to sell out, leaving many fans disappointed. But there are other ways artists and their management can offer access to the music.”

Gig-ready home cinema

(Image credit: Sony)

Here's where most home cinema enthusiasts get it wrong. Traditional surround-sound systems, and even soundbars, are designed for dialogue-heavy films and explosive action sequences, and often disappoint when playing musical content.



Music demands stereo imaging, tonal balance, and rhythmic precision over directional effects – qualities many home cinema speakers (and especially most soundbars) prioritise less.

The solution lies in music-first audio equipment that combines streaming convenience with serious musical chops. Modern hi-fi streaming products, all-in-one systems and active speakers all prioritise stereo performance over surround effects, and take up less space than a 5.1 surround sound system.

Many of these stereo products now also include HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which allows your TV to send high-quality audio signals to dedicated music-first audio equipment.

So, your options are no longer limited to a traditional multi-box surround system or poor soundbars; for those who want a great-sounding and immersive music experience, the best TV sound setup for music streaming in 2025 is a seriously capable stereo product that embraces HDMI eARC connectivity for seamless TV integration, and recognises that musical and cinematic priorities often differ.

Here are our five-star suggestions below.

Best all-in-one systems with HDMI ARC connectivity

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you don't want multiple boxes and cables, then an all-in-one system is a great (and stylish) option. The Ruark Audio R410 combines classic British styling with modern connectivity. Its warm, musical character suits acoustic and vocal-heavy content particularly well.

Meanwhile, the Naim Mu-so 2 delivers the British manufacturer's characteristic rhythmic drive and punchy timing – qualities that make live concert streams feel more immediate and engaging. Its distinctive design also serves as a statement piece.



The Cambridge Audio Evo One makes it a clean sweep for the Brits, thanks to its broad, room-filling presentation and fluid handling of dynamics. It is ideal for spacious and immersive concerts and documentaries, coming across almost like a live living room performance.

Active stereo speakers for music streaming

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The desktop speaker-sized KEF LSX II system represents the sweet spot for compact, all-in-one wireless speakers with HDMI eARC capability. These diminutive speakers deliver remarkable clarity and stereo separation that make studio recordings and live performances equally engaging.

For maximum musical impact, though, the bigger KEF LS50 Wireless II scales up that concept significantly. Larger drivers and more powerful amplification mean this speaker system can handle everything from intimate jazz recordings to full-scale concert broadcasts with finesse.



Budget-conscious buyers should consider the Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 powered speakers. While lacking built-in streaming (only Bluetooth), they offer excellent musical performance (and far better than any budget soundbar) when paired with your TV via HDMI.

Music streamers with HDMI eARC

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For maximum flexibility, consider building around dedicated components. A music streamer is an increasingly popular source – just remember that you will have to provide amplification and speakers to complete the system.

The WiiM Ultra offers exceptional value as a music streamer, supporting as it does all major streaming services while providing the crucial HDMI eARC connection for TV integration.

Premium alternatives include the Eversolo DMP-A6 and Cambridge Audio EXN100. Each offers enhanced build quality and a more sophisticated DAC section for improved sound quality as you go up the price range.

Sonically sound streaming amplifiers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The WiiM Amp Pro represents remarkable value in the streaming amplifier category, combining as it does streaming capabilities with amplification – you just need to add speakers. Its compact form factor suits modern living spaces, too.

Mid-range to premium streaming amplifiers include the Ruark R610, NAD C 3050 and Naim Uniti Atom. Each offers distinct sonic characteristics and varying degrees of power output. Naim emphasises timing and rhythm, Ruark provides warmth and musicality, while NAD delivers power and control.

For those preferring entirely separate amplification, the high-end Cyrus 40 AMP offers audiophile-grade performance and an e-ARC input, though you will need to add a separate streamer (and speakers) to complete the system.

The psychology of music streaming at home

(Image credit: James Day)

Jamie Tagg believes the key difference to watching music content at home lies in the storytelling. “We put Kate Nash and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra together and then thought we’ve got to document this. That’s going to be out soon, and it’s a really lovely thing to watch.



“We’re all walking behind the Beyoncé Coachella documentary, which was a performance, but it had insight, it had commentary, and it was interesting, so I do think there is a huge world of that coming.

“Blur’s To the End was excellent, as was The Stone Roses: Made of Stone. When you get to see the journey, that to me is much more fascinating than just watching a gig.”



As live music costs continue to rise, Matt Kaplan notes the likes of Viagogo and Stubhub employing something called speculative listings to assess demand, but the tickets don’t exist yet.



“That’s how prices are artificially inflated. They might think there’s a super hot show and decide to buy X amount of stock, put them up for £1,000 or whatever the mark-up might be, and they only need to sell a fraction.



“So with Beyoncé, her actual stadium shows weren’t sold out, but I’m sure the brokers had sold a lot of tickets. They don’t necessarily care about filling the room; they just care about offloading stock. It’s like an arbitrage game for them.”



Kaplan adds that most artists and managers aren’t making money; they are merely covering costs. So while Tixel supports the grassroots LIVE Trust with a £1 levy on every ticket sold, music TV and online content could be a vital revenue stream.

